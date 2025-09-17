Here's Your Horoscope For Wednesday, September 17

In the early morning hours, the moon moves into regal Leo, infusing the day with playful and expressive energy. Let your true feelings shine rather than holding back out of fear of being “too much.” People will appreciate your passion, confidence, and openness.

Plans may be met with delays today as Mercury strikes a frustrating opposition with Saturn retrograde. When communication is slow or you’re struggling to make a decision, be patient. Progress happens on its own schedule.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Let your heart lead today. You don’t need a reason to indulge—doing something simply for the joy of it is enough.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Don’t underestimate the restorative power of time spent at home. Sometimes, all you need is a little comfort and familiarity to recharge your emotional battery.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Grand claims and dramatic opinions may grab people’s attention, but the truth is more important than telling a good story. Avoid exaggerating.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Meaningful gifts don’t need to be expensive. Show your appreciation with a thoughtful item, or treat yourself to a simple pleasure.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Not everything is personal. Be present with your feelings, but don’t jump to conclusions about other people’s intentions.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Your instincts will show you how you really feel, so take time to process your emotions. Try journaling to explore what’s really going on.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) A group project may need your artistic touch today. If you have a vision, don’t let your voice fade into the background.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Share the stage, especially when people expect you to hog the spotlight. When you’re humble and focused on uplifting the people around you, you’ll receive the loudest applause.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Even if you’re certain of how you feel, be open to other perspectives that might teach you something new. Don’t let pride keep you from learning, growing, and connecting with wise people.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Vulnerability is the key to deeper connections. If real love and intimacy are what you crave, you must brave the discomfort of sharing your innermost feelings. Start small by telling a loved one how much you value them.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Are you sharing the stage or overshadowing conversations? Your friend or significant other needs to feel heard. Listen as much as you speak.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Recognition will come naturally when you pay attention to details and take pride in your work. Stay consistent and your coworkers will notice.

