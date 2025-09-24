Here's Your Horoscope For Wednesday, September 24

Passion is in the air today as the moon arrives in fierce Scorpio and joins forces with reactive Mars. There’s a fine line between assertion and confrontation, and some people could find you too intense today. Read the room, especially when Mars and powerhouse Pluto clash early this morning. Consider taking a softer approach.

This afternoon, your thoughtful, intuitive, and nurturing side emerges as the moon harmonizes with devoted Venus. Tune into your loved ones' unspoken needs, and demonstrate that you are listening through practical acts of service. Handling a small task on their behalf will show how much you care.

Aries (March 21-April 19) When you explore your darker feelings and primal reactions without judgment, you’ll get to the root of what’s really troubling you. Notice what’s triggering your frustrations or jealousy today, rather than insisting you are fine.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Setting boundaries is one thing, but can you hold strong when they are tested? Protect your best interests today, even if it means saying “no” to a partner, friend, or coworker.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Blow off steam with a high-intensity workout. If you unleash your frustrations at the gym, they won’t accidentally hit the next person who gets under your skin.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) You know what they say: When you know, you know. When it comes to romance or art, follow your feelings.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Other people’s behavior is out of your hands, but your reaction is within your control. Resist getting involved in tense battles with family members or roommates. Walking away is a power move.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) There’s nothing worse than unleashing harsh words in the heat of the moment. Bite your tongue today. Don’t let one moment of frustration burn a bridge that cannot be rebuilt.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) It takes time to build financial stability, but it’s well worth the effort. When you’re clear on your priorities, it’ll be easier to resist impulse buys.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Act — don’t react. Don’t let anyone push you to move before you’re ready.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) A little introspection and mindful journaling will help you uncover hidden emotions and realize where you’re harboring a grudge. Ask yourself hard questions.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Not every group needs a commanding leader. Before you take control, consider if you’d be creating harmony or conflict.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Ready to level up in your career? Stay laser-focused on your ambitions. If you’ve secured a new position, don’t announce it publicly before you’ve signed on the dotted line.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Growth happens outside of your comfort zone. Seek out exciting opportunities and don’t be put off by uncertainty. No risk, no reward!

