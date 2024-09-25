Here's Your Horoscope For Wednesday, September 25

Confusion strikes this morning as practical Mercury stares down delirious Neptune. Keep a close eye on details and be direct in your texts and emails. Leave little room for interpretation. Expect moments of clarity to reveal where you’ve gotten distracted or stuck asking the wrong questions.

Take a deep breath. Avoid lashing out when you feel frustrated, especially once the quick collision of the tender moon and agitated Mars gets your heart racing. You can’t problem-solve while beating yourself up over mistakes.

A deep and investigative afternoon is helping you regain focus. Messenger planet Mercury is on the move, now linking up with compulsive Pluto. You may be ruminating on righting your wrongs and proving your competency. Don’t bully yourself in the process or become your own worst critic.

The moon reaches out to stoic Saturn, bringing an introspective and mature end to the day. Commend yourself for your efforts to keep cool during a crisis. You’re far more resilient and capable than you give yourself credit for.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Your family knows all the right buttons to push. Take time out before you erupt and unleash your frustrations.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Simplify your dreams or they will always feel out of reach. Reflect on what a happy and fulfilling life looks like. Your answer may be much easier to obtain than you realize.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Put away your credit card. Impulse buys could create more problems than they resolve. A good night's sleep may reveal you were seeking emotional comfort all along.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) You’re realizing how your beliefs have led to misguided judgment calls. Focus on what is true rather than what you want to be real.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Don’t be short-sighted with your financial plans. Make sure you account for your future and put money aside for a rainy day.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Unrealistic expectations are setting you up for disappointment. Get clear on what you want in a relationship without expecting someone to be nearly perfect.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Take time out from the pressures of your day-to-day activities. Silencing your phone and sitting in meditative silence for 10 minutes can have a tremendous impact on your well-being.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) You may have recently gotten lost in a daydream, but clarity has arrived. Start plotting realistic plans to support your goals and aspirations. Start from the ground up.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) If you’re speaking from a public platform, you must address your errors or oversights. Everyone makes mistakes, but only a brave few are honest enough to confess.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Feeling unheard or misunderstood can be painful. But retreating further into your shell won’t give you the comfort or reassurance you crave. Be patient with the people you love.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) People can be insensitive, but it’s not worth arguing with a stranger at the grocery store. Take a deep breath. Don’t let someone else’s bad day become your own.