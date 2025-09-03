Here's Your Horoscope For Wednesday, September 3

The reserved Capricorn moon clashes with indecisive Mars this morning. Compromising your feelings could keep things smooth at the surface, but may ultimately fuel hidden frustrations.

Luckily, the moon’s uplifting opposition to abundant Jupiter offers some perspective. Your tender emotions aren’t a burden to those who care. Being honest may be more helpful than you think.

Meanwhile, Mercury, the planet of communication and logistics, locks horns with turbulent Uranus in an all-day alignment that pressures you to think outside the box. When life takes an unexpected turn, stay flexible.

Aries (March 21-April 19) There’s no need to rush into a decision. In order to protect your reputation and your relationships, go slow and steady.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) You can’t achieve everything you want all at once. Taking one clear step forward is enough.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Notice where you’re hesitant to share your emotional struggles or vulnerability, and the impact this has on your love life. If you don’t open up, people won’t know how they can support you.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) If you’re tending to loved ones, it’s essential to maintain boundaries so that your personal needs don’t get swept under the rug. Sometimes, “no” is the kindest word you can offer.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Be practical and disciplined without exerting too much control. Your peers or colleagues want to feel like you respect their efforts.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Find joy in small, simple, meaningful pleasures rather than in expensive luxuries. Fun doesn’t have to break the bank.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) You shouldn’t have to choose between doing what’s right for you and showing up in support of your family. Ask yourself whether you feel bound by your duties or empowered by them.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Hidden fears may keep you from expressing yourself honestly. But avoiding conflict or confrontation will not create the harmony you seek. Raise a minor concern today that can be easily discussed and resolved.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) The secret to asserting yourself is to be considerate but firm. Cooperate without sacrificing your integrity.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Your standards are the only ones that matter. Don’t give in to the pressure to prove yourself or please others, especially in your career. Do what feels right for you.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Before you can move forward, you need to master your current set of feelings and fears. What’s keeping you stuck?

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) When your friendships stand on a foundation of trust, teaming up will feel comfortable, not risky. If you don’t feel comfortable yet, trust your instincts.

