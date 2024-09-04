Here's Your Horoscope For Wednesday, September 4

The moon crosses paths with Neptune and entangles itself with Mars, making for an exhausting start to your day. The lines between what you want to do and what is possible to achieve are blurred. Something’s got to give. Identify one boring task on your to-do list that you can ditch or offload to alleviate your burdens.

Love planet Venus is tied up today with the lunar south node (a mathematical point representing karma and fate). Powerful lessons emerge through your relationships, warning you to be mindful of people-pleasing or codependency. When you suppress your feelings, you undervalue them. Don’t let people vent their frustrations to you without even asking about your day.

Tensions ease up as you commit to slowing down. The moon heads into Libra by mid-afternoon to restore emotional harmony. Later this evening, action planet Mars side-steps into security-driven Cancer. Take your time and prioritize comfort in all your pursuits. If it doesn’t feel right, don’t do it.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Honoring traditions and getting in touch with your roots will bring a nurturing, cozy feeling. Take initiative and host an evening at home that revives pleasant childhood memories, or create new traditions with your chosen family.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) It seems like everyone is craving your caring and nurturing advice — though you wisely hesitate to offer support to those who never return the favor. Hold firm. You deserve the same safety that you create for others.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Protect your security by approaching financial opportunities with caution. But make sure your restraint doesn’t spiral into insecurity. Thoroughly scoping out your options will provide the confidence you need to commit to a purchase or offer.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) If you make decisions while in a sour mood, you may regret them. Leave the scissors and hair dye alone. What feels like a tremendous hurdle today might not seem like a big deal when you’re well-rested tomorrow.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Explore the fears behind your indirect approach you’ve been taking toward your goals. Are you resistant to making mistakes? Or are you shielding yourself from scrutiny?

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Opportunities to introduce yourself to new people are springing up. But you might struggle to network, assert yourself, and speak highly of your aspirations. Cure your nerves by seeing today’s social interactions as practice for tomorrow’s.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) You may be craving comfort over further career growth. Sustain the legacy and success you have built. Solidify your dependable reputation before you go in search of the next mountain to climb.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) If you keep going back and forth over decisions to study or travel, consider this: The right opportunity will find you when the time is right. Remove the pressure of making the best possible decision by stepping back and allowing life to take the wheel.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Not all that glitters is gold. Ask the right questions before you invest your resources or sign on the dotted line. Avoid telling someone about the intimate details of your life until you’ve established trust.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Your loved ones may be disguising something deep and difficult in their lives. Lean on your intuition to suss that out, and be proactive in encouraging them to open up. Physical touch will offer the reassurance they need.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Stick with what’s tried and true — the commute you know will get you to work on time, the workout you can engage with without resenting, a solid routine that you can depend on. Avoid implementing changes that could disrupt your stable foundations.