Here’s Your Horoscope For Tuesday, November 11

Expansion-ruling Jupiter hits reverse in cautious Cancer today. This optimistic retrograde is much lighter than others, inviting you to re-explore your faith and redefine your life philosophy. Gather insight and wisdom from your own lived experiences rather than clinging to other people’s words.

Meanwhile, sturdy Saturn — also retrograde — holds Jupiter steady, and you may feel more emotionally mature and grounded as the week unfolds. Meeting your inner needs will support your external growth. Slow down and reflect on any distractions to clear, and habits or beliefs you can refine to support your progress.

Aries (March 20-April 18) Your body is trying to tell you what you need and where you truly belong. Reflect on what’s shifted in environments that no longer feel like a safe haven.

Taurus (April 19-May 19) What’s left unsaid carries the greatest meaning today. Tune in to the emotional undercurrents and tone shifts in conversation.

Gemini (May 20-June 19) It’s time to nurture what you already have instead of chasing more. Enjoy your possessions and treat yourself with the money you’ve earned.

Cancer (June 20-July 21) Growth looks different on everyone. Redefine it on your terms rather than measuring your life against others. You might find that you’ve exceeded your own expectations.

Leo (July 22-Aug. 21) Introspection, therapy, or a creative outlet could help you reconnect to your forgotten feelings. Rebuild yourself behind the scenes and invest in your emotional wellbeing.

Virgo (Aug. 22-Sept. 21) Your dreams will evolve as your circle shifts and you encounter new people with a vision greater than your own. Take inspiration from the people around you — are you aiming high enough?

Libra (Sept. 22-Oct. 21) Success isn’t about pursuing more, but following the path that’s right for you. The question now is: Do your career goals and ambitions feel aligned or forged by others’ expectations?

Scorpio (Oct. 22-Nov. 20) You have a wealth of lived experience that has shaped your wisdom. Dive in with your journal at hand, and explore what you’ve recently learned about life, faith, and the world around you.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21-Dec. 20) Once you have a deeper understanding of your innermost feelings, don’t hesitate to revisit past agreements, contracts, or partnerships. It’s never too late to reaffirm your needs.

Capricorn (Dec. 21-Jan. 18) Relationships are about trust, not control. Rather than directing the growth and trajectory of your partnerships, lean back and let people’s caring gestures speak for themselves.

Aquarius (Jan. 19-Feb. 17) Life’s “in-between” moments are just as purposeful as the big events. Don’t rush through periods that feel transitional; this is an opportunity to tend to your health and routine, and give back to others.

Pisces (Feb. 18-March 19) Your creative spark and youthful spirit are making a comeback. Return to what brought you happiness before you learned to keep your joy reserved for the weekend.

