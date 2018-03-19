How Each Zodiac Sign Should Celebrate Their Birthday

If you’re a birthday person, you’re probably already planning your next celebration, no matter how far away it is. And because our birthdays are so closely tied to our zodiac signs, each placement has a party type that matches their vibe to a T. So if you’re not sure whether you want to go all out or keep things lowkey this year, your birth chart may be able to help.

Even if you defy stereotypes — if you're, say, an introverted Leo or loud Virgo — you'll still have certain temperamental preferences based on the element your sign is in. For example, fire signs want excitement and adventure, so expect those sorts of emotions to be running at your bash.

Grounded earth signs, on the other hand, may want something more mellow and predictable, while sentimental water signs may opt to spend the afternoon hosting an intimate but meaningful gathering with their closest friends. And if you’re a popular sir sign, you’ll likely want to bring all your different friend groups together to celebrate in your honor.

Of course, just because it’s written in the stars doesn’t mean you have to observe your day this way. All that matters is you have a good time, and spend the day doing things that make you happy.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) pixdeluxe/E+/Getty Images As an energetic fire sign, Aries are most likely to skip the birthday party and go straight to the club. In fact, rams would rather ring in their b-day on the dancefloor than watch the clock strike midnight at home. Your first house of self wants to be seen, so let your crew help you honor that by having a wild night out.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) A fancy cocktail party may be your speed, dear Taurus. You are someone who absolutely lovesthe finer things in life, so live your best one by sipping on the classiest drinks around in your best birthday attire. Make sure to invite all the friends you know will lift you up — but knowing you and your selectivity, that won't be a problem.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) MelkiNimages/E+/Getty Images Since it'll be warmer and close to the summer, try going on a group trip to the beach, Gemini. An event like this will not only be fun for you, but for your besties, too. Plus, there will be so many opportunities for your friends to bond, and imagine the stories you can swap during your extended group sleepover.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) staticnak1983/E+/Getty Images A throwback party might be your speed, Cancer. You're a nostalgia lover, and the only way to keep from being crabby is to value the past and how far you’ve come over the last few decades. Playing those '80s hits might inspire a dance party, or throwing it back to the '20s is going to bring about greatflapper fashion. You'll love it all either way.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) A pool party is the perfect way to chill out Leo-style. Chances are, you'll be right in the biggest heat swell of the summer, so celebrate it by splashing around! Invite your crush, invite your bestie, invite your frenemy — everyone should come and see you working the crowd, dear lion.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) seksan Mongkhonkhamsao/Moment/Getty Images A backyard barbecue is a chance for Virgos to enjoy the dog days of summer and fight the post-Labor Day blues. It's also a chance for you to feel productive (grilling is not easy!) and feed your crew while you’re at it.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) Nothing appeals to a Libra more than celebrating another b-day at a winery. It's the right vibe for the balance and harmony-obsessed sign, and their ruling planet Venus was certainly a woman of the gardens. Drink some of the earth's nectar, revel in yourbirthday wishes, and toast to the year ahead.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 22) FluxFactory/E+/Getty Images A murder mystery party is just as enthralling and captivating as you are, dear Scorpio. Using your infamous sleuthing skills to solve the whodunit is the perfect way to keep your guests on their toes. Plus, moderating this sort of game would be an absolute riot for you, and seeing everyone get on edge is even better.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) It might sound cheesy, but a college-themed party is perfect for a Sagittarius. Even if you’ve outgrown freshman year, your youthful spirit should make it easy for you to channel your undergrad days. Just be mindful of the neighbors by keeping the party size small and imbibing more responsibly than you and your crew may have done back in the dorms.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) SolStock/E+/Getty Images A classy night out wine tasting at the fanciest bars in town is just what you need, Capricorn. You like a buffet of choices for drinks, and a wine tasting is the best way to sample stuff without committing. A party where people get to commiserate in your indecision sounds fantastic!

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) A cabin getaway or camping trip fits Aquarius’ definition of a good time. Similar to Gemini, you thrive off friendships (you can thank all that activity in the 11th house for that), and the chance to unplug completely appeals to you because you’re always tuned into the latest drama taking over the TikTok FYP.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20) With your dreamy tendencies, you'd do well with an old-school sleepover night, Pisces. Whether it's movies, painting each other's nails, sharing life's struggles, or playing board games, you'll want to maximize intimacy and bonding. And elevating the childhood tradition with some wine or delicious margs mix is bound to make the night even better.

