From Scandoval to Trayvis, 2023 was a dramatic year for love. And thanks to Mercury entering its final retrograde on Dec. 13, we should expect a few more twists and turns until it stations direct on Jan. 1., 2024. Mercury retrograde can definitely affect your life when it comes to dating, relationships, and sex.

About three or four times a year, Mercury enters its retrograde period, meaning its orbit appears as if it’s rotating backward from the Earth’s vantage point. Mercury is associated with day-to-day operations — think, communication, ideas, and travel in astrology. Whenever Mercury goes retrograde, its functions are thrown off balance. (This is true for all planets.) When it comes to romance, though, Mercury retrograde turns up the tension on lovers’ quarrels, misunderstandings, and misaligned desires.

“During the current Mercury retrograde, ego clashes will be at the center of your romance, thanks to the influence of Sagittarius and Capricorn,” says astrologer Lauren Ash. “If your visions aren’t aligned, it’ll cause a power struggle.”

It’s time to sort out your values and ambitions. If a relationship isn’t pointing you toward those directions, it may be time to leave it behind.

Here’s how the December 2023 - January 2024 Mercury retrograde affects your zodiac sign, plus how to use this planet’s chaotic energy to your benefit.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

This retrograde asks you to re-evaluate what you learned about love from your family. “Maybe there’s a toxic pattern or relationship habit you picked up from your parents that’s ready to go,” Ash says. It’s also more than OK if you’d rather take a step back from romance right now. Don’t be afraid to focus on the other connections in your life — friends, family, and beyond.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Ravenous intimacy is on the love menu, Taurus, so don’t be afraid to get a little experimental in the bedroom. “You’re opening your mind to new ways of experiencing pleasure and asking directly for the things that make you feel oh so good,” Ash says. “That new position? That new lingerie? Go ahead and have fun!” Remember, steaming things up doesn’t always need to involve a partner.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Before you can enjoy all of love’s pleasures, turn inward. “Get back to putting yourself first,” Ash says. If you’re single, an introspective dive into your priorities can reorient your love life in a direction that’s more aligned with your values. If you’re in a relationship, have an honest conversation with your partner about what you each need to thrive.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, remember to look before you leap. Whether you’re committing to someone new or cutting the cord for good, December’s Mercury retrograde urges you to “review the terms of your romantic relationship before you sign on the dotted line,” Ash says. When it comes to matters of the heart avoid hasty impulses and think critically before making major moves.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Feeling frustrated, Leo? During December’s Mercury retrograde, you may feel isolated — either misunderstood by your partner or aggravated with the dating scene. “You might find yourself seeking out spiritual guidance or therapeutic help to help unravel these mysteries as you look to transform your love life in the new year,” Ash says. In the meantime, ease the tension by practicing vulnerability.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Your ideas about love are changing, Virgo. “This transit is a good time for you to take the backseat in love and learn something from the people around you. Being vulnerable and open offers you a chance to gain wisdom and clarity,” Ash says. Keep an observant eye out now, and you’ll be rewarded with an evolved perspective.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Since you’re currently so focused on your work, romance may not be your top priority right now. While your career is important, balance is key. “Just don’t forget to carve out time for the people who [supported you] while you were climbing to the top!” Ash says.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Mercury retrograde is a perfect opportunity to bask in the love of all kinds — romantic, platonic, and familial. Ash just has one reminder for you: “If you plan to introduce your new partner to your friends during the holidays [or vice versa], it's important to be on your best behavior. Miscommunication and offhand comments could easily offend people, so it's better to be mindful and respectful.”

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Mercury is currently transiting your territory, Sagittarius, which may dredge up difficult emotions. Your instinct might be to avoid them. “Venus will occupy your subconscious realm and unseen desires for the first half of the month, turning your attention to just about anything you can to distract yourself,” Ash says. “You’ll have a chance to open yourself up to romance when Venus enters your sign at the end of the month and Mercury stations direct in your sign on New Year’s Day.”

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Feel that déjà vu, Capricorn? December’s Mercury retrograde is testing your growth by resurfacing relationships from your past. Try to avoid being tempted by your ex’s behavior. “Mercury retrograde reveals people’s true intentions, so pay attention to what you’re being shown,” Ash says. You may not like what you see.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

This retrograde is asking you to re-evaluate your romantic efforts. Are they worth it? “You’ve been pouring your resources and gifts into other people rather than yourself, and this month is a reminder that your jewels are precious and can’t be given away to just anyone,” Ash says.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Pisces, this Mercury retrograde is proving how valuable it is to embrace yourself with love, especially when it comes to sticking to your boundaries. Playing the people-pleaser won’t solve your problems with love. “Every so often, you need to raise a little hell,” Ash says. “You’re focusing on seeing what’s best for you and finding new places, people, and relationships that encourage you to embrace your truth.”

Expert:

Lauren Ash, astrologer