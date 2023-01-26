If You & Your Sibling Are These Zodiac Signs, You Probably Fight A Lot

The Royals aren’t the only ones prone to sibling rivalries. No matter how close you are to your sibling, feeling like you have to compete with them from time to time is pretty normal. After all, who hasn’t wanted the label of being the “favorite” at some point? While sibling rivalries are pretty harmless for the most part, some can lead to long-term tension. That’s especially true if you’re a part of the three zodiac pairs most likely to have a sibling rivalry.

If you ever want to know why you seem to have trouble getting along with certain people, your zodiac sign may hold the answer. While all zodiac combinations can get along, some just have a harder time connecting with one another. According to astrologer Lisa Stardust, some signs are more likely to fight with their siblings due to incompatible traits and different personality types.

“It seems as though signs who are more free-spirited and those who need security usually rival against one another the most,” Stardust says. They tend to express themselves and approach life in pretty opposite ways, so on some level, there’s always going to be a feeling that one way of life is better than the other. That’s typically where the sibling rivalry stems from.

Of course, there are a ton of other factors that can lead to sibling rivalry that have nothing to do with astrology. But if you’re looking at sun signs only, here are the three zodiac pairings most likely to have a sibling rivalry, according to Stardust.

Gemini & Pisces In general, Gemini and Pisces don’t typically make a compatible match due to Gemini’s ever-changing thought process and Pisces’ inability to differentiate between fantasy and reality. While these two can talk for hours, Stardust says nothing usually gets accomplished. “This can lead to tension as neither of the two would like to take a leadership role,” she says. Instead of blaming themselves for nothing getting done, they’ll point the finger at their frustrating sibling who just can’t get it together or make up their mind. According to Stardust, Geminis are also “fueled by their independence,” while Pisces hate being ignored. To Gemini, Pisces can sometimes be the pesky younger sibling who follows them around everywhere.

Leo & Capricorn Leo and Capricorn are likely to have a sibling rivalry because they both love praise and attention. According to Stardust, both Capricorn and Leo have a tendency to be selfish and egocentric, which can cause “big emotional challenges” between them. They also go about reaching success in very different ways, which makes it hard to understand each other. “Leos love being free-spirited and are not as pragmatic as Capricorn,” Stardust says. Leos are the type to reach fame quickly due to social media, while Capricorn gets rich the more traditional way by climbing the corporate ladder. There’s a lot of potential for jealousy and arguments due to their different perspectives on life.

Taurus & Aquarius Taurus and Aquarius are very different at their core, which makes it hard for them to see eye to eye. “Aquarius is known for craving their freedom while Taurus would like to feel secure and productive,” Stardust says. “Taurus usually gets stressed out by Aquarius due to their flexible ways of life.” Aquarius is like the wild child of the family who does whatever they want, whenever they want, while Taurus is the one who makes it their responsibility to take care of things at home. At the same time, Aquarius is very social and is all about having a big circle of friends, while Taurus like to keep it small to people they feel are “family.” Aquarius may prioritize their friendships over family, which can be upsetting to Taurus. If they don’t make an effort to stay in touch, these two may find themselves drifting apart as they grow older.

Lisa Stardust, astrologer