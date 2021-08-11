A Leo-Capricorn relationship could be compared to an A-list celeb and a tech billionaire getting together. Fiery Leo is the zodiac’s show-stopping lion, while earthy Capricorn is the zodiac’s hard-working goat. Together, these two totally have what it takes to become the ultimate power couple, but making a relationship work initially could prove to be quite a challenge due to their core differences. Leo and Capricorn’s zodiac compatibility has everything you need to know about this Fire and Earth sign pair.

As astrologer Jacq Dowling tells Bustle, Leo is fixed fire, which means they’re highly passionate, driven, and a bit on the stubborn side. Once they have their heart set on someone, they’ll do everything they can to keep them. In true Fire sign fashion, they tend to fall in love pretty quickly.

Capricorn, on the other hand, is cardinal earth. They’re very practical, grounded, and don’t mind taking initiative. They’re ruled by Saturn, which is the planet of limitations and restrictions, so they’re all about structure, discipline, and achieving their goals. Their ambition can occasionally take priority over everything else. However, Capricorns are very emotionally intelligent, have a great sense of humor, and a strong sense of loyalty to those they choose to invest in.

“Leos might initially be attracted to a Capricorn’s status, while Capricorns could use some of Leo’s fire to let loose and not take life so seriously,” Dowling says. “Both Leo and Capricorn are down to commit. As long as the Capricorn is feeding the Leo’s fire with passion and adoration, and the Leo can be the cheerleader for the Capricorn to achieve their goals, this is a pair that can go the distance.”

Leo & Capricorn’s Sexual Compatibility

Sexually, these two are a bit of a mixed bag. According to astrologer Stina Garbis, Leo tends to be a little wild and is excited by anything taboo. “They love drama and like to play head games. Like the other Fire signs, there can be an intense build up until they let it all out in the bedroom,” she says. They can be the type of lovers who have sex and feel nothing at all, or the type to take their time worshipping their partner’s body.

Capricorn is more traditional when it comes to sex. They tend to prefer relationships over casual flings. They enjoy their routine and can be a little closed off during sex. But once they fully trust their partner, they’ll be more willing to leave their comfort zone and let out their sensual side.

If Leo and Capricorn were to have a one night stand, chances are, they would never speak to each other again. They move at different paces, and Capricorn may come off as cold to the lion. If they’re in a relationship, this can be a pretty good match. According to Dowling, Capricorn will love how giving Leo is with their love and affection, while Leo will appreciate Capricorn’s sexual stamina.

Leo & Capricorn’s Emotional Compatibility

Emotionally, these two can be a tough match as they’re very different. As a Fire sign, Leo has no problem expressing how they truly feel. Whether they’re happy or sad, Leo will let their partner know, sometimes in a way that draws on their flair for the dramatic. They’d have no problem, for example, making a scene over something super trivial in the middle of a quiet restaurant. In love, however, they’re very warm, affectionate, and can’t resist a grand romantic gesture.

Capricorn isn’t like that at all. Because they’re Saturn-ruled, they tend to be more reserved with their feelings. Regardless of how they’re feeling during arguments, they have the ability to sidestep their emotions in order to effectively problem solve. For Leo, this can be both a good and bad thing. Leo will appreciate their partner’s ability to resolve issues, but they may be put off by how unfeeling Capricorn can be.

Unlike Leo, who’s very affectionate, Capricorn is not the type of partner to say “I love you” during random moments of the day. Instead, they’ll show love through acts of service or gifts. While Leo won’t mind the gift-giving, they may not get enough verbal reassurance to feel truly secure in the relationship.

There is, however, a plus side to their differing emotional approaches. According to Dowling, Capricorn is very patient and will give Leo the space they need to express themselves when needed. Leo just needs to be mindful to not do it when Capricorn’s in the middle of work.

The Biggest Potential Problem Area In A Leo-Capricorn Relationship

Leo is ruled by the Sun, which represents the Self in astrology. Because of this, they really enjoy being the center of attention and can be a bit selfish. As you can imagine, being the focal point of their partner’s world isn’t likely to happen with Capricorn.

Capricorn has a reputation for being the workaholic of the zodiac. They don’t let anything get in the way of achieving their goals. If they’re in the middle of a big project, their partner might not hear from them for weeks until it’s finished. In general, career and money rank first in terms of Capricorn’s priorities, and everything else just falls to the side.

A lack of time spent together can become a big issue for Leo who needs a lot of attention in relationships to feel secure and fulfilled. If Capricorn doesn’t give that to them, there’s a chance this relationship isn’t going to last very long.

Overall, Leo and Capricorn are considered to be an incompatible zodiac match. They’re just very different, and will have a tough time getting a relationship off the ground. However, no relationship is doomed to fail. It may take a bit of work to make their partnership last, but hey, anything is possible.

Sources

Stina Garbis, astrologer

Jacq Dowling, astrologer