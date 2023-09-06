Where do you stand on the soulmate debate? For some, it’s a made-up concept that’s both antiquated and unrealistic. But for others, it’s a very real thing they spend their whole lives searching for. Though there are arguments to be made for both sides, some people were just destined to believe in soulmates from the start, and it’s all thanks to their zodiac sign.
They may be hard to come by, but soulmates do exist outside of rom-coms: just look at Rihanna and A$AP Rocky. That being said, the idea that everyone has one person they’re bonded with for life isn’t a belief that everyone shares, so it’s important to know if you and your partner are on the same page before it’s too late. It’s no secret that certain signs have a reputation for being deeply emotional and seriously lovey-dovey. It should come as no surprise, then, that the zodiac’s most sensitive and romantic placements would subscribe to the idea of soulmates — after all, it’s practically in their DNA. However, each sign has a different reason for believing in soul-bonded partners. While some placements value the stability that comes with having a partner for life, others yearn to have that storybook ending that we all dream of.