Where do you stand on the soulmate debate? For some, it’s a made-up concept that’s both antiquated and unrealistic. But for others, it’s a very real thing they spend their whole lives searching for. Though there are arguments to be made for both sides, some people were just destined to believe in soulmates from the start, and it’s all thanks to their zodiac sign.

They may be hard to come by, but soulmates do exist outside of rom-coms: just look at Rihanna and A$AP Rocky. That being said, the idea that everyone has one person they’re bonded with for life isn’t a belief that everyone shares, so it’s important to know if you and your partner are on the same page before it’s too late. It’s no secret that certain signs have a reputation for being deeply emotional and seriously lovey-dovey. It should come as no surprise, then, that the zodiac’s most sensitive and romantic placements would subscribe to the idea of soulmates — after all, it’s practically in their DNA. However, each sign has a different reason for believing in soul-bonded partners. While some placements value the stability that comes with having a partner for life, others yearn to have that storybook ending that we all dream of.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle As one of the most hopelessly romantic signs of the zodiac, Cancers love love and spend just as much time imagining who they’ll end up with as they do thinking about their future wedding. But because the water sign is so infatuated with the idea of soulmates, Cancers have been known to ignore the obvious red flags in their relationship just to secure that fairytale ending.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Ruled by Venus, Taureans are deeply romantic and devoted. The earth sign values stability more than anything, so having a steady relationship with a trusted partner is a likely end goal for any bull. However, Taureans are also very practical and independent, which means they won’t put pressure on themselves to find a life partner if it’s not in the cards. That being said, they still believe in the concept of soulmates regardless.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Dreamy Pisces can spend hours fantasizing about their future partner. From what they look and sound like to their interests and back story, it doesn’t take much for the water sign to get lost in their own thoughts, especially when it comes to love. As one of the most romantic members of the zodiac, you can expect the sensitive sign to be a caring, compassionate, and attentive partner.