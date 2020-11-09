When you’re zodiac royalty like Leo, finding a partner who’s worthy of standing by your side while you take on the world isn’t easy. You're confident, outgoing, and have a ton of people who adore you. Because of this, it's important for you to find someone who can confidently hang back and support you while you go out there and do your thing. Unfortunately, not everyone is OK with sharing their partner with everyone, which can be heartbreaking for you to realize. So if you want a partner who won't ever dull your shine, you may want to avoid dating a Gemini, Virgo, or Aquarius. According to an astrologer, these three zodiac signs are most likely to break Leo's heart.

"Leos thrive when they are in love," Haley Comet, lead astrologer of astrology-based dating app, NUiT Connect and Match App, tells Bustle. "As the sign that rules the heart, they don't do anything halfway — they go all-in or not at all. They follow their hearts completely and abandon rationale on the way, so they may even rush into a relationship and say 'I love you' right away."

As the sign of self-expression and theatrics, Leos are all about over-the-top displays of affections, date nights out on the town, and generous gifts. All they want in return are hugs, kisses, and lots and lots of compliments. Since the lion is ruled by the Sun, which governs the self, Leos naturally have big egos that need to be stroked.

According to Comet, Leos would be hurt most by a partner who wounds their ego. "Leo is a proud sign," she says. "If their partner does something to make them look dumb, especially publicly, this is unforgivable for them." As a fixed sign, Leo also values loyalty. So cheating or any other sort of betrayal will wound both their heart and their ego.

If you're a Leo looking for the right partner for you, it may be in your best interest to stay away from the following three signs. According to Comet, these zodiac signs will only leave you heartbroken.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Gemini has an insatiable curiosity and loves learning everything they can about everyone. Leo will love all the attention they’re getting from Gemini. However, Gemini’s curiosity will eventually fade and if Leo doesn’t fascinate them any longer, they will look elsewhere. “Even if Gemini just harmlessly flirts with someone else or acts like someone else is interesting, Leos will be hurt,” Comet says. “They won't like that Gemini isn't completely enraptured by the signature Leo glow and radiance. They aren't necessarily needy, but they do need a partner who hypes them up!”

Virgo (August 23 - September 22) As an Earth sign, Virgo shows love in very practical and grounded ways, while Leo shows love in more passionate and romantic ways. According to Comet, this mismatch can lead to Leo feeling a lack of love from their partner. “Leo shows love through sweeping gestures and roses, whereas Virgo does it by getting gas for their partner and going grocery shopping,” she says. “Virgo is showing love the only way they know how, but Leo doesn't naturally accept love in these ways.” Furthermore, Virgo is a notoriously critical sign. Once they inevitably start nitpicking, Leo’s confidence will take some major hits and their heart will break at how their partner is acting.