These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Probably Have A Destination Wedding

Instead of getting married in the nearest city, or venturing an hour away to a quaint town or vineyard, certain zodiac signs will feel the urge to jet set for an all-out destination wedding.

To them, their nuptials won’t feel legit unless they can tie the knot on a sandy beach or in front of the Eiffel Tower. They want to make their big day as big as possible, so they won’t settle for anything less than a fairytale in France.

According to astrologer Catherine Gerdes, the signs most likely to opt for a destination wedding are those who live for thrill and adventure, as well as those who gravitate towards a lavish lifestyle. Some are drawn to the excitement of dancing and dining in a distant land, while others want to treat themselves to the nicest resort, the fanciest pictures, and the most romantic sunset moments — but only if that sunset is in Hawaii.

While they know destination weddings are expensive, they somehow still manage to convince their friends and family to join. They’ll create a wedding website with info about their Italian venue, hotel and airport details, and a few convincing words to encourage everyone they know to book the trip.

Keep reading below for the three zodiac signs most likely to have a destination wedding, according to an astrologer.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

AzmanJaka/E+/Getty Images

The last thing an Aries wants is a quiet, traditional wedding in their own hometown. They’ve always dreamed about saying “I do” in a faraway land, whether it’s in Vegas, Mexico, or Greece. As long as planes and hotels are involved, they’ll be happy.

“As a risk-taking fire sign, an Aries is unlikely to resist the opportunity to take their vows — and wedding party — abroad,” says Gerdes. “Travel and intentionality help them feel connected to their essence, and a destination wedding is sure to invigorate their inner spark.”

They’ll enjoy getting married in another country, but they’ll also soak up every aspect of the planning process. This zodiac sign likes to take the lead in life, says Gerdes, so they’ll be in their element as they book tickets, confirm guest lists, and create a master doc of all the best places to see.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

SolStock/E+/Getty Images

This air sign isn’t afraid to ask all of their friends and family to join them abroad for a destination wedding. As a sign ruled by Venus, the planet of love, Libra has always looked forward to their big day, so they’ll want to make sure it’s as magical — and over-the-top — as possible.

“Libras want a party — a spectacle, even,” says Gerdes. They’ll convince their wedding party to hop on a plane to Europe where they’ll create a whole scene, like a fairytale wedding in the streets of Edinburgh or a movie-worthy moment in front of the Louvre.

They’re in it for the photos, the excitement, and the chance to soak up as much attention as possible. They’re also experts at getting their way, so they’ll have no trouble when it comes to selling the idea to their homebody parents, or their maid of honor who’s trying to stick to a budget.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Klaus Vedfelt/DigitalVision/Getty Images

“This globe-trotting fire sign is the most likely to crave a destination wedding,” says Gerdes. For Sagittarius, their big day isn’t just about tying the knot with their beloved, but it’s also an excuse to go on vacation — and bring all their best friends with them.

As a sign ruled by Jupiter, the planet of expansion, Sagittarius always goes overboard when it comes to any plan, so it makes sense that they’d want to get married in a vineyard in Naples or on the beach in Cozumel.

They’ve always been the most excited about the honeymoon, anyway. A Sagittarius will say “I do”, dance the night away at their venue, and then they’ll keep the fun going by immediately going on a backpacking adventure.

Source:

Catherine Gerdes, astrologer