The best part about getting married isn’t the wedding, it’s the honeymoon. OK, that’s a bit of an exaggeration, but there’s no denying that having an excuse to jet off to a picturesque countryside estate or scenic seaside resort is pretty great. Some people have their honeymoon destination picked out before they even have a partner and a lot of the time it’s somewhere they’ve never been. That’s because each zodiac sign has a dream honeymoon location that meets all their needs, so if there’s a romantic spot you’ve always felt spiritually connected to, this may be why.

Much like how there’s an ideal city for every sign, each member of the zodiac has a honeymoon destination that’s perfect for them. If you prefer to unwind from the wedding day stress on a remote tropical island, chances are you have some water in your chart. If your dream honeymoon requires a flight to the other side of the world, you’re probably a natural-born explorer. And if you’re eager to finally cross “see the northern lights” off your bucket list, you likely have a secret sentimental side that only your other half knows about. Astrologer Ms. Charlotte shares which honeymoon spots best represent each sign based on their personality traits and preferences, so if you’re not sure whether or not your partner is the one, you can check this list to see if your preferences match up (kidding, of course).

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Luke Mackenzie/Moment/Getty Images Aries are known for having an outgoing, thrill-seeking spirit, so don’t be surprised if they bring that energy to your honeymoon. “An Aries is going to want plenty of opportunities for adventure with their loved one,” says Ms. Charlotte. “New Zealand appeals to these adrenaline junkies: sky diving, bungee jumping, snorkeling, hiking, and camping in the wilderness are just a few activities this beautiful country offers.”

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Judd Brotman/iStock Unreleased/Getty Images Taureans love to live in the lap of luxury, so it’s no surprise the earth sign dreams of honeymooning in wine country, specifically Napa Valley. “The Napa Valley offers so much in the way of food, wine, and adventure,” Ms. Charlotte says. “The beautiful lush nature walks combined with 5-star restaurants and wineries will have these earth sign foodies in their element.”

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Alexander Spatari/Moment/Getty Images When choosing their honeymoon destination, Geminis are inclined to pick a spot where they can relax during the day and let loose at night. According to Ms. Charlotte, the place that meets the air sign’s needs the most is Thailand. “Thailand is a place of both peace and madness; a Gemini’s paradise! Yes, there are the beaches where they can relax and jungles for hiking, but the nightlife and rich history will keep these mercurial lovers entertained for weeks,” she says.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Martina Katz/imageBROKER/Getty Images As a water sign, Cancers feel right at home on the seaside — even when they’re on the other side of the world. That’s why Ms. Charlotte believes Fiji is the emotional sign’s dream honeymoon location, because “Fiji’s islands offer privacy and quiet so these homebodies can let loose and relax in comfort. The scenery is beautiful, the locals are hospitable, and the food is both exotic yet comforting. It’s the perfect romantic vacation for these introverts.”

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) Brandon Rosenblum/Moment/Getty Images “With Leos being the show-people of the zodiac they need to honeymoon in an Instagrammable paradise,” says Ms. Charlotte. “Hawaii offers some of the most recognizable and iconic landscapes thanks to all the Hollywood movies filmed there. It is both a romantic paradise and the perfect place to get some memorable Kodak moments!”

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) somnuk krobkum/Moment/Getty Images Nobody appreciates Japan’s cleanliness more than the well-organized Virgo, making it the perfect honeymoon spot for the earth sign. Not to mention, the “Bonsai trees, temples, and sushi appeal to Virgos’ delicate sensibilities” as well, according to Ms. Charlotte.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) Mika Volkmann/Getty Images News/Getty Images Libra is ruled by Venus, the goddess of love, so it’s only fitting that the air sign spends their honeymoon in a country as romantic as France. “Dressing up in their finest and posing in front of landmarks with a French pastry in hand alongside their lover is the perfect way to capture their romantic adventure,” Ms. Charlotte shares. “Whether [they’re] relaxing by the French seaside, enjoying a wine tasting at a vineyard, or sharing a plate of escargot in the Parisian Latin Quarter, there is always a romantic adventure to be had.”

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 22) erlingurornarnarson / 500px/500px/Getty Images Ms. Charlotte shares that mysterious Scorpio enjoys the “idea of a romantic holiday in a desolate place,” and cites Iceland as the perfect honeymoon spot for the water sign. Despite the trip’s expensive price tag, the sign would never pass on a once-in-a-lifetime trip to one of the most remote countries in the world, per the astrologer.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) SimonSkafar/E+/Getty Images “Sagittarius wants an adventure, and being a fire sign they want a place that is hot, exotic, and out-of-the-ordinary,” says Ms. Charlotte. “A safari adventure in the Kenyan wilderness is the perfect honeymoon getaway! Exploring the bustling city of Nairobi on a matatu, driving down the dirt roads of Mombasa, and snorkeling at Diani Beach is surely going to provide Sagittarian lovers with memories that will last for a lifetime.”

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) Dufrenoy/Moment/Getty Images If you’re looking for a honeymoon spot filled with picturesque photo ops, dear Capricorn, Scotland is the destination for you. “Scotland provides the right amount of adventure with their awe-inspiring highland scenery as well as cozy domestication with their beautiful quaint hotels and bed and breakfasts,” Ms. Charlotte explains. “Exploring castle ruins, trying to spot the monster of Loch Ness, and exploring the tiny yet bustling city of Edinburgh can all be done on a budget for the frugal lovers.”

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) Antonio Ciufo/Moment Unreleased/Getty Images Ms. Charlotte believes Aquarians require their honeymoon location to offer plenty of “culturally immersive experiences,” which India has in spades. “Visiting the rural villages or the big bustling cities where they can learn to speak a variety of dialects, taste the unique dishes, tour the ancient architecture, or go tiger trekking; there is plenty to do for these open-hearted, open-minded humanitarians,” says the astrologer.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20) Federica Grassi/Moment/Getty Images Pisces love to ground themselves by the water, and the scenic landscape of The Maldives is the perfect place to do so on their honeymoon. “The Maldives is a Pisces dream because it feels like another world,” Ms Charlotte tells Bustle. “It is the perfect place to spiritually connect with a loved one as it is one of the most magical and secluded places on earth. For this water sign, romance is an escape from reality so it is appropriate for them to take their lovers on a honeymoon that feels like a fantasy.”

