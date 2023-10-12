Communication is key in any relationship — including in the bedroom. That’s why a person’s ability to talk dirty can make or break a relationship because no one wants their most intimate moments to feel awkward or forced.

Luckily these four zodiac signs (and their partners) don’t have to worry about that because according to an astrologer, you can count on certain placements to have the best dirty talk every time.

Let’s face it: not everyone is going to master dirty talk on their first (or second, or even third) try. However, astrologer Brilla Samay considers these signs to be the best dirty talkers because they each possess a unique strength that translates well under the covers. For example, effective communication outside of the bedroom can make a huge difference, as well as having a naturally sensual or flirty personality. And if you’re dedicated to pleasing and satisfying everyone around you, that desire will only be heightened when the doors are closed.

It’s no secret that some people are just better at dirty talk than others. If your zodiac sign isn’t on this list, that doesn’t mean you’re not good at it, or that your dirty talk game can’t improve — it just means these signs have an innate talent for the sexy skill. Who knows, maybe you can learn a thing or two from them.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Ruled by Mercury, the planet of communication, Geminis certainly have a way with words. But the air sign’s ruling planet isn’t the only quality that makes them talented dirty talkers. According to Samay, it’s their witty, playful, and adaptable personalities that help Geminis craft “erotic narratives that cater to their partner's desires.” Geminis are also known for being super intelligent — another attribute courtesy of Mercury. Although intellectual dirty talk might sound like a turnoff, Geminis are able to use this skill to their advantage by engaging in conversations that “explore the depths of sensuality, keeping their partners enchanted with their words,” per the expert.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Represented by the balance scales, Libras seek to make everyone feel as comfortable as possible. For this reason, the air sign has a knack for “creating an intimate atmosphere through words that make their partners feel cherished and desired,” per Samay. Libras are also one of the biggest flirts of the zodiac, so you can expect their flirtatious behavior and ability to read people's innermost wants to play a role in their dirty talk, as they’ll likely cater what they say to their partner’s preferences.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Scorpios are super sensual beings who love mixing things up in the bedroom. According to Samay, the water sign has a “deep understanding” of a person’s hidden fantasies (thanks to the ruling planet Pluto) and makes sure to tap into those with their dirty talk. In the heat of the moment, Scorpios tend to speak to their lover with “intensity and conviction” in the bedroom, as they’re not afraid to explore the more taboo aspects of sensuality. Per Samay, their delivery may feature that classic scorpion sting at times, but they’re so good at knowing what you want that it’s hard to find a Scorpio’s dirty talk anything less than thrilling and intoxicating.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Ambitious and disciplined Capricorn may not seem like a master of dirty talk on the outside, but it’s their need to be the best at everything — sex included — that’s earned the earth sign a place on this list. According to Samay, applying the same dedication to their sexual experiences that they do to their career goals allows Capricorns to “excel at communicating their desires and ensuring that their partner feels satisfied.” Sure, the stoic sign isn’t always great at expressions of emotions, but somehow they manage to let it all out in the bedroom regardless, making their “measured and intentional” dirty talk undeniably effective.

Source:

Brilla Samay, astrologer, mentor, and spiritual advisor