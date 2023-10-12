Communication is key in any relationship — including in the bedroom. That’s why a person’s ability to talk dirty can make or break a relationship because no one wants their most intimate moments to feel awkward or forced.
Luckily these four zodiac signs (and their partners) don’t have to worry about that because according to an astrologer, you can count on certain placements to have the best dirty talk every time.
Let’s face it: not everyone is going to master dirty talk on their first (or second, or even third) try. However, astrologer Brilla Samay considers these signs to be the best dirty talkers because they each possess a unique strength that translates well under the covers. For example, effective communication outside of the bedroom can make a huge difference, as well as having a naturally sensual or flirty personality. And if you’re dedicated to pleasing and satisfying everyone around you, that desire will only be heightened when the doors are closed.
It’s no secret that some people are just better at dirty talk than others. If your zodiac sign isn’t on this list, that doesn’t mean you’re not good at it, or that your dirty talk game can’t improve — it just means these signs have an innate talent for the sexy skill. Who knows, maybe you can learn a thing or two from them.