Mercury Retrograde Tends To Breeze Right By These 3 Zodiac Signs

While everyone else is busy scrambling around, missing their trains, and arguing with their partners, others are blissfully unaware when Mercury is in retrograde. This time of year can be a big deal for some, meanwhile, for others, it’s just another day.

According to Letao Wang, an astrologer and spiritual counselor, Mercury retrograde is an astrological event that occurs three to four times a year, and it lasts about three weeks each time. It’s when the planet seems to travel backward in its orbit from our perspective on Earth.

Since Mercury represents communication and technology, a retrograde is often associated with travel mishaps, difficult conversations, and problems with emails, phones, etc. The two signs ruled by Mercury — Virgo and Gemini — always experience intense side effects.

The time of year can play a role, too. For example, Mercury went retrograde on April 1, 2024, during Aries season, and that meant that all the Aries of the world likely felt the struggle at once. That said, many signs remain unbothered no matter what thanks to their ruling planets and their laidback personality traits.

Read on to find out which three zodiac signs aren’t as affected by Mercury retrograde as much as others, according to an strologer.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

As an earth sign ruled by Venus, Taurus tends to get off easily during Mercury retrograde. “Taureans are known for their unwavering nature and ability to remain grounded, regardless of the chaos that may swirl around them,” says Wang.

While they might seem annoyed for a second if they encounter a Mercury retrograde-related mishap — like if they send a text to the wrong friend — they definitely won’t let it ruin their day.

“Their ruler planet Venus, which symbolizes love, beauty, and money, often acts as a protective buffer, helping them to maintain a calm and collected demeanor during these periods,” he says.

Other signs might find themselves panicking as they run late to work or struggle to send an email, but a Taurus will sigh and accept their fate — and many will even close their laptop and see it as a sign to take the day off. To the bull, Mercury retrograde is as good of an excuse as any to keep moving at their own pace.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

As a sign ruled by both Pluto and Mars, Scorpios tend to experience Mercury retrograde as a deep, introspective period, says Wang, who refers to these three weeks as a “cosmic timeout.” The moment this water sign feels the change in the air, they immediately start journaling, thinking, and taking long, pensive walks.

“A Scorpio’s strategic and often intense approach to life situations enables them to navigate the murky waters of Mercury retrograde with a sense of purpose and transformation,” he says. Instead of viewing it as a time of mishaps and mayhem, they lean into the weirdness and think about what they need to change.

As Wang says, “While communication mishaps and technology failures can frustrate many, Scorpio’s innate resilience and desire for depth can lead them to uncover hidden truths and understandings during this reflective time.”

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Weirdly, Sagittarius almost looks forward to Mercury retrograde. They like that it has a way of injecting a hint of chaos into their life — and they also trust that everything will eventually work out.

“This mutable fire sign ruled by Jupiter, the planet of luck, expansion, and understanding, tends to view Mercury retrograde as just another adventure,” says Wang. This sign is known for its flexible and philosophical approach to life, so if they miss their train or their flight gets delayed, they might even be happy about it.

Instead of crying or canceling their trip, they’ll book a flight somewhere new — or take a nap and wait it out. Unlike other signs, who can’t handle unpredictability, a Sagittarius will embrace it.

Mercury retrograde can also be a reflective time for this sign. According to Wang, many Sagittarians will have moments of realization that leave them feeling brand new.

Source:

Letao Wang, astrologer, spiritual counselor