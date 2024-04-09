These 3 Zodiac Signs Always Struggle With Mercury Retrograde

If you find yourself missing your train, texting the wrong person, or accidentally sending a typo-ridden email to your boss, chances are Mercury is in retrograde. In astrology, this is a time when everything seems to go wrong, especially when it comes to communication. While it affects everyone to some degree, it can majorly impact a select few zodiac signs.

For a quick rundown, Mercury retrograde is an astrological event that occurs three to four times a year and lasts about three weeks each time. According to Letao Wang, an astrologer and spiritual counselor, this is when the planet Mercury appears to be traveling backward in its orbit from the perspective of Earth.

While the planet isn’t truly moving differently, the symbolism of this event is believed to profoundly affect your life, particularly in areas governed by Mercury like communication, travel, technology, and contracts, Wang tells Bustle.

As a result, there’s usually an uptick in misunderstandings, travel delays, and tech glitches, along with a general sense of chaos and confusion. But Mercury retrograde isn’t all bad — in many ways, you can look at it as a cosmic timeout.

“It’s the universe’s way of saying, ‘slow down, reflect, reassess’. It’s a chance to mend fences, tie loose ends, and engage in some soulful introspection,” says Wang. “Any action that starts with ‘re-’ could be especially beneficial, such as revisit, redo, revise, and review.”

Everyone can feel a shift during Mercury retrograde, but according to Wang, the three signs listed below will notice it the most due to their ruling planets, as well as the areas of life that Mercury influences in their astrological charts.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

LeoPatrizi/E+/Getty Images

To put it bluntly, Geminis pretty much fall apart during Mercury retrograde. As an air sign ruled by the planet in question, Geminis tend to be the best communicators of the zodiac, says Wang. They’re always texting their friends, posting on social media, and sharing ideas at work.

However, during Mercury retrograde, these Gemini strengths go out the window. Instead of speaking up in meetings or organizing plans with pals, this sign will feel like their thoughts are scrambled, leading to misunderstandings and frustration.

“Since Geminis live in a world of ideas, the retrograde’s effect on technology and travel can also serve as a significant blockade, interrupting their flow of thoughts and interaction,” he says. Catch them having to update all their devices to get a message to go through.

To get through this period in one piece, Wang says it can help Geminis to be honest about how they’re feeling. Each retrograde will be a thousand times less stressful if they admit they’re frustrated — and maybe even ask for a little help.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

South_agency/E+/Getty Images

Virgo is another sign ruled by Mercury, but as an earth sign, they’re known for their meticulous attention to detail, hyper-organization, and practical approach to life, says Wang. This sign loves a to-do list, an itinerary, and a shareable calendar.

“When Mercury goes retrograde, it disrupts their well-laid plans, causing an unusual amount of disorder and chaos in their routine,” says Wang. Suddenly, instead of waking up at 5 a.m. for yoga, they’ll sleep past their alarm — probably because they forgot to set it — and run late for the rest of the day.

“Virgos may struggle with this disruption more than most, as the lack of order directly conflicts with their fundamental nature,” says Wang. You’ll know it’s Mercury retrograde if your Virgo friend is suddenly in the worst mood ever.

To get ready for these phases, Virgo might want to come up with a plan B for everything they want to do while Mercury is in retrograde, says Wang. When Virgo has something to fall back on, they won’t be as thrown off or distraught over unexpected changes.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

MementoJpeg/Moment/Getty Images

Although Mercury doesn’t rule Pisces, the sign still struggles when the planet is retrograde. As a deeply intuitive water sign, Pisces is always extra sensitive to all the subtle energies around them, and they can immediately tell when something’s “off” in the air.

To make matters worse, “Mercury actually is in detriment in Pisces, so when Mercury retrograde happens, Pisces can feel a cloud of confusion and misunderstanding that deeply affects them,” says Wang. “Sometimes it even makes it challenging for Pisces to trust their intuition.”

Instead of feeling at peace and one with the world, a Pisces might feel unusually shaky, uncertain, or upset during this time. Their emotions might have more highs and lows than usual, making it hard for them to get through the day.

For a less intense Mercury retrograde experience, Wang says all Pisces should lean into their rituals and habits, like journaling and meditation, as it will help them get back in tune with their natural rhythm and sense of intuition.

Source:

Letao Wang, astrologist, spiritual counselor