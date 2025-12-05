These 3 Zodiac Signs May Find Love This Holiday Season

With the holidays right around the corner, the pressure is on to find a partner before the end of the year — blame it on “cuffing season.” Even though December is a chaotic month, you’re never too busy to swipe on Hinge, especially if you’re also looking for someone to join you for cute and cozy winter activities.

For certain zodiac signs, the search for love will actually go pretty smoothly, and according to Adama Sesay, a professional astrologer and founder of Lilith Astrology, it’s all thanks to what’s going on in the night sky.

“Transiting Venus, the planet of love and romance, is the first place I look in terms of when someone will get a boost in their love life,” she tells Bustle. “You can also take a look at transitioning Mars, which represents sexual desire and drive.”

When those planets are working in your favor, it makes it just a little bit easier to find love, almost as if you’re magically in the right place at the right time. You might have more fun chatting on the apps, experience better first dates, or find out that your crush actually likes you back. It’s also possible you’ll have a movie-worthy meet-cute while waiting in line for hot chocolate. Here are the three zodiac signs who will be luckiest in love.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19)

Gemini, get ready to be swept off your feet. According to Sesay, Venus and Mars will oppose your sun sign throughout Sagittarius season, which kicked off on Nov. 21 and lasts until Dec. 20.

Since Sagittarius is your sister sign — aka the sign directly opposite you on the zodiac wheel — it means these powerful planets will be directing love into your life. Not only will you feel more open to meeting someone, but you’ll also be more inspired to make the effort, and it’s all thanks to fiery, go-getter Mars.

To make it happen, keep putting yourself out there. As an air sign ruled by chatty Mercury, you’re no stranger to striking up conversations, whether you’re out in public or mingling at a party. Keep leaning into that. Also, don’t be afraid to reach out first on the apps. That boldness will get you what you want.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20)

According to Sesay, Venus will be in Sagittarius and Mars throughout your birth month, and it will instantly amp up your thirst for fun hookups and steamy dates, as well as your desire for a deeper connection.

Speaking of thirsty, don’t be surprised if you download Tinder at 2 a.m., to take a peek. Who knows? You might meet someone who’s also looking to have fun, and it’ll lead to a whirlwind romance. As a fire sign ruled by adventurous Jupiter, that’s often the best way for you to find someone — by letting it start slow, and seeing if it builds. If you make a connection, loving Venus should help push it along.

Don’t want anything serious? That’s OK, too. Either way, make it a point to have fun this December by planning active date nights, like ice skating or a mini bar crawl where you try a few holiday drinks. Keep things light and care-free, and you should be as lucky as ever.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 18)

Venus and Mars will be in your sign towards the end of December, when Capricorn season kicks off on Dec. 21. If you start looking now, you’ll not only have someone to kiss on New Year’s Eve, but maybe even someone to talk about over Christmas dinner.

As an earth sign ruled by serious Saturn, you’re no stranger to taking a strategic approach to reaching your goals. It’s why you’ve added “app swiping” to your schedule in the past to make sure you’re staying on top of your matches.

This December, why not let go of the need for control and just see what happens? Say yes to someone unexpected, go to a few extra holiday parties to see who you’ll meet, or try the 3-3-3 method, where you go on at least three first dates before making up your mind. It could do the trick.

With sexy Mars in your sign, it might also be fun to have a flirty, no-strings-attached fling, even if that’s typically outside your character. Let yourself be open to it all.

Source:

Adama Sesay, a professional astrologer and founder of Lilith Astrology