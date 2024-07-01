These 3 Zodiac Signs Might Forget Your Birthday

It’s always nice to wake up to a wall of texts on your birthday. Whether they’re from family, your closest friends, or acquaintances, these messages show that everyone’s thinking about you and that you just took another trip around the sun.

It’s funny, though, how one missing text will stand out in the group. If someone close to you forgets your birthday, it’s all you can think about for the rest of the day, especially if it was a close friend or someone you were counting on to celebrate you.

According to Letao Wang, an astrologer and spiritual counselor, the people most likely to do this are the zodiac signs who are forgetful in general. “Whether it’s due to their inherent characteristics or their tendency to be preoccupied with their own world, these signs are notorious for forgetting important dates, including birthdays,” he says.

Since your birthday only happens once a year, there’s a good chance the date will slip their mind or get lost in the chaos that is their mind. While these zodiac members don’t forget on purpose, it’ll still sting when they don’t send a gift or a text. Below are the three zodiac signs who are the most likely to forget your birthday, as well as what to do about it.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

As an earth sign, Taurus is known for having a reliable, practical personality. They’ll lift you up when you’re down and listen when you need to vent, but they aren’t the most dependable when remembering birthdays.

“Taureans can be surprisingly forgetful about dates and appointments,” says Wang. Unless they put something in their planner, it pretty much doesn’t exist. “This is primarily because they tend to focus on their set routines and personal comforts,” he says, making it easy for them to lose track of time.

A Taurus will get up and go about their day without sending a “happy birthday” text or calling to wish you well. They’ll complete their morning routine, finish everything they need to do at work, and then they’ll hit the gym, make dinner, and go to bed. At no point will they remember it’s your special day.

“While they value stability and consistency, a Taurean’s neglect of important dates is not due to lack of care but rather a preoccupation with maintaining their own sense of order and security,” says Wang. There’s a good chance they’ll remember a few days later and call with a huge apology. Let them know how it made you feel and hopefully, this Venus-ruled sign will right their wrongs and mark it in their calendar for next year.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

“Geminis, governed by Mercury, are intellectually curious and socially vibrant individuals,” says Wang. “They love engaging in stimulating conversations and jumping from one idea to the next. This dual nature, however, often leads to forgetful behavior.”

This air sign rarely knows what day of the week it is, much less if it’s your birthday. Everything seems to happen for them at 2x speed, which means they tend to race through life. One second it’s Monday morning and then suddenly it’s Friday — and they have no idea where the time went.

A Gemini’s mind is also filled to the brim with ideas, making it easy for a birthday to slip through the cracks. “It’s not that Geminis don’t care about you; they’re just easily distracted by their own mental juggle,” says Wang. “They might also mix the dates up with someone else’s birthday.”

If you’re hoping for a “happy birthday” from your Gemini bestie, it might help to text them the day before and say something like, “Wow, I can’t believe my birthday’s tomorrow!” It’s a not-so-subtle reminder, but it’ll truly help them out.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

As a fire sign ruled by expansive Jupiter, Sagittarius is always on the go and on the lookout for their next great adventure. Their minds exist six months in the future as they daydream about projects and plans, and their schedule always seems packed with a whirlwind of activities.

“This outlook often leads them to overlook the details of day-to-day life, such as remembering anniversaries or birthdays,” says Wang. “Their forgetfulness stems from their focus on grander schemes and future possibilities rather than the present moment.”

Unless a Sagittarius is actively planning a party with you, there’s a good chance they’ll gloss over it without a second thought. They aren’t the type to write things down in a calendar, either, so they remember dates and events purely by chance.

If you want your Sagittarius pal to remember your birthday, try getting them involved. Ask them to help decorate your apartment for a party or invite them out to dinner, and suddenly they’ll be all about it.

Source:

Letao Wang, astrologer, spiritual counselor