These 3 Zodiac Signs Are The Hardest To Impress Romantically

Some people live for romantic gestures, big or small. Pick them a flower, write them a poem, or send them a cute text and they’ll melt every time. For others, these very same moments result in nothing more than an eye roll.

That’s because certain zodiac signs are harder to impress romantically. Whether you’re going in for a hug or a handhold, or presenting them with a really nice gift, your expression of love isn’t guaranteed to land.

For some zodiac signs, it’s because they’re naturally independent. A romantic moment might feel too weighty or serious for them, so they’ll brush it off and hope you give them space. They also don’t always center romance in their lives, which makes it easier for them to say “no, thanks.”

For other signs, they’re more selective about what impresses them. They like it when romantic gestures feel personal, instead of commonplace. Oh, red roses and a box of chocolates on Valentine’s Day? How passé. They much prefer something unique to them, like tickets to a niche concert. It isn’t the thought that counts, but the personalization.

If you’re the one trying to impress in the situation, it’ll help to know that your partner wants genuine romance instead of empty gestures. If you’re the one rolling your eyes, it could be equally helpful to understand why nothing seems to win you over, even when it’s clear a partner is trying their best. Here are the three zodiac signs who are the hardest to impress.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21)

As the perfectionists of the zodiac, Virgos tend to have a clear vision of what they want their love life to look like. When they meet someone new, they expect texts every hour and date nights every weekend, and if you slip up once or go off script, they’ll likely lose interest.

Virgos are practical earth signs ruled by Mercury, the planet of communication and routine, which means they run their lives like clockwork and expect others to do the same. Yes, they will notice if you’re five minutes later to a dinner date, and no, they won’t like it one bit.

It also means they over-analyze everything. Instead of smiling at a sweet text from their crush, they’ll wonder why they didn’t send a handwritten letter with a lipstick kiss. It isn’t wrong to have such high standards, but it can make it tough for their dates — who often have to work overtime to win them over.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20)

Like Virgos, Scorpios aren’t impressed by everyday romantic gestures. As a thoughtful and emotional water sign, they want a partner who puts just as much effort into the relationship as they do. If they’re going to make a homemade gift or plan an exciting excursion, they want a significant other willing to do the same.

If a Scorpio doesn’t like how their date is trying to impress them, they’ll drop them immediately — and they won’t dole out second chances. As a sign who values loyalty and connection, it’s tough for them to let someone back into their life once they’ve messed up or broken their trust.

Scorpios are also ruled by Pluto, the planet of transformation, which means they crave interesting conversation and thoughtful discussion. On a first date, you’ll have to dig deep to impress them by asking about their past, their dreams, etc. Whatever you do, don’t bring boring icebreakers to the table or chat about the weather. A Scorpio will roll their eyes so hard they’ll get a migraine.

Capricorn (Dec. 31 - Jan. 18)

Capricorns almost never have a good word to say after a date. The moment they’re free, they’re sending a voice note to all of their friends and complaining about everything that went wrong.

That’s because they’re earth signs, which means they have high standards when it comes to love, even in the earliest hours when they only just met someone new. While other members of the zodiac are happy to have flings or to let romance blossom slowly over time, Caps want everything to be perfect from the jump.

As a sign ruled by Saturn, the planet of rules and discipline, they often go into dates with a mental checklist of what they’re looking for. This sign has a clear vision for themselves and their future, and that means they’ll only date someone who meshes perfectly with the plan. In other words? They won’t want to date someone who’s still “figuring things out.”

They also love it when a date goes above and beyond to impress them. Capricorns tend to have everything they could ever want or need, so they prefer to be truly wowed by someone in order to fall in love.