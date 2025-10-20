Some people are born travel buddies. Whether you’re going on a quick road trip or venturing abroad for two weeks, they have a natural knack for making it all seem easy and fun. When it comes to astrology, certain signs excel at planning trips like a pro, while others have a go-with-the-flow energy that results in the best memories.

Then there are the signs who are impossible to travel with. While they might have good intentions — they did agree to go with you to Cabo, after all — they have a tendency to be difficult from the jump. For many, the drama starts with the very earliest details. They might forget to Venmo you for the hotel room, for instance, or wait too long to text back, causing you to miss a good flight deal.

From there, the messiness only gets worse. Maybe they lose their passport, miss the bus, or make every group plan feel like a full-time job. Some leave you in a puddle of stress sweat, while others are rigid, complain-y, or just plain dull. Here, the three zodiac signs who are the hardest to travel with.

Aries (March 20 - April 18)

While an Aries is the best person to call for a Friday night out, they often drop the ball when it comes to travel. Ruled by Mars, the planet of action, this fire sign likes to follow their every whim, even if it means disappearing into a strange city without telling a soul.

Instead of relaxing by the pool in Miami or brunching by the Eiffel Tower, you’ll find yourself frantically texing, “Where are you!? Seriously, text me back!!” They’ll eventually reappear, completely unbothered and wondering why you’re mad. Classic Aries energy.

As a sign who loves to be on the go, an Aries will also complain if you take them sightseeing or anywhere even slightly “boring.” God forbid you want to linger at a monument or saunter through a museum. They’ll spend the entire time begging you to hurry up, which can throw off the mood.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19)

Geminis make for fun, lighthearted friends, but that doesn’t mean they’re the best travel companions. As an unpredictable air sign, they have a tendency to be distracted, disorganized, and a little bit chaotic.

If anyone’s going to be late to the airport, it’s them. A Gemini will wait until the very last second to call a ride, leaving you to sweat at the gate. If they’re navigating on a road trip, don’t be surprised if they start to tell a long story and completely forget to point out the exit.

Once you arrive, the chaos continues. Their suitcase will explode all over the hotel room, and by day two they’ll have misplaced their charger, sunglasses, or passport — maybe all three. Traveling with a Gemini is basically like babysitting someone with great conversation skills.

Capricorn (Dec. 31 - Jan. 18)

While it’s nice to have an expert planner friend who books the hotels and makes the reservations at restaurants, Capricorns have a tendency to go overboard with the structure. What starts as a fun, organized vacation can quickly turn into a regimented nightmare of tedious tasks.

If you want to leave even the tiniest opportunity open for whimsy — like lingering in a cafe a second longer than scheduled — then they shouldn’t be your go-to travel pal. A Capricorn will not sit idly as you enjoy your croissant or smell a rose in a garden. Instead, they’ll insist you keep it moving.

Even if you stay out late the night before, this earth sign will set alarms and throw open the hotel curtains at 7 a.m. — all while barking orders about the day’s schedule. As a sign ruled by Saturn, the planet of order, their idea of fun is doing as much as they can in a day. By the time you get home, you’ll need another vacation — one without a spreadsheet.