These 3 Zodiac Signs Are Always Late

Certain zodiac signs truly do march to the beat of their own drum which often means they have their own internal clocks, too. While most people try hard to be on time, these zodiac signs always seem to be running late, so much so that it quickly becomes a cornerstone of their personality.

Instead of being punctual, you know they’ll stroll through the door five, 10, or even 15 minutes behind schedule. Some might even roll up an hour after an event’s start time. They’ll arrive late to literally everything, too, whether it’s work, a hair appointment, or even their birthday party.

For some zodiac signs, their lateness stems from the fact they have an overly-packed schedule that makes it impossible for them to keep up with the clock. These are the fiery folks who bite their nails while stuck in traffic, and the ones who show up to brunch right as it ends before dashing off to their next engagement.

For others, they’re always late because they have a relaxed, easy-going, and even slightly stubborn approach to time. They refuse to rush or break a sweat, and that means you’ll never catch them rushing for an elevator or chasing after a train. Their “I’ll get there when I get there” mentality runs so deep it’s almost inspiring.

If you make plans with any of the zodiac signs listed below, keep in mind they’re going to show up late.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

gawrav/E+/Getty Images

While an Aries would really like to be on time for their appointments, they often overbook themselves in a way that ends up being completely chaotic. One meeting will end at noon and the next will start at noon, so the chances they show up late are almost 100%.

Ambitious Aries will often take on projects in between tasks, too. If they have a spare five minutes, they’ll fill it with a chore or an errand which throws them behind schedule even more. They’ve also been known to give themselves twenty minutes to get somewhere, even when they know the travel time is 45 minutes. If you see someone stressing on a slow-moving subway, it’s likely this sign.

A busy Aries might quickly lose control of their day, but when it comes to parties, brunches, and dinners, they often show up fashionably late on purpose. They like to build anticipation for their arrival so they can walk through the door and be showered in attention.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

andreswd/E+/Getty Images

Taurus is a sign that likes to move at their own pace, which is usually very slow. As a sign represented by the bull, their stubborn side will quickly kick in if they sense they’re being rushed. Nothing and no one will hurry them along, and they might even move slower on purpose to prove a point.

If they’re even the slightest bit tired, this earth sign will refuse to budge from bed. They’ll continue to hit snooze — and before they know it they’ll only have five minutes left to get ready for their day. While other zodiac signs might panic and scramble, a Taurus will continue to go at their own speed.

They’ll take a luxurious shower, pour themselves a coffee, stand there, and slowly stir in their sugar, and then — only when they’re good and ready — will they grab their keys and leave. A Taurus will always be at least five minutes late to work or an appointment, but sometimes it’s closer to an hour.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

ljubaphoto/E+/Getty Images

As the wanderers of the zodiac, Sagittarians don’t like to have predictable schedules, and that means they rarely fall into a rhythm or routine. They go to bed at odd hours, wake up super late, and they never know where they’re going to be on any given day.

If they’re running late it’s often because they forgot they had somewhere to be, whether it’s the dentist, a work event, or even a get-together with friends. They’ll remember at the very last second and set off racing down the street, or their friends will call them and remind them to show up.

As a laidback fire sign, a Sagittarius also tends to misplace things, like their wallet or phone. They’ll set them down somewhere random and completely forget, so when it comes time to leave they have to go on a scavenger hunt first to track everything down. They’re late to everything but they also never seem to suffer any consequences, and as a result, they never learn.