The 3 Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Have Long Hair

For the zodiac signs who love long hair, no amount of influence will ever convince them to go short. They could see a million chic bobs on social media and beyond — and appreciate every single one — and yet still won’t feel the urge to get the chop themselves.

That’s because, for some members of the zodiac, having long hair is a part of their personality. According to astrologer Stina Garbis, this is especially true for water signs, who often feel their best when they have liquidy, flowing locks — just like their element implies.

Water signs also have quite a few attachment issues when it comes to their locks, says Garbis, and that can put them off a haircut for ages. If you have a water sign anywhere in your big three, chances are you strongly identify with your hair and always feel oddly emotional right before a haircut.

Of course, fans of waist-grazing strands also appreciate the versatility that comes with having a little extra length, and sometimes it’s as simple as that. It’s nice to do a slicked-back ponytail one day, and then wear loose waves the next.

Below, an astrologer reveals the three zodiac signs most likely to have long hair.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer is always happy to watch trends pass them by — and that includes the viral bob. “As a cardinal sign, they are set on doing things their own way,” Garbis says. They prefer to go with whatever feels right for them, and that often means hanging on to their long, flowing lengths.

Once a Cancer grows out their hair, the water sign energy kicks and makes them feel attached to every last strand. “They have a deep fear of cutting their hair,” Garbis says. And that means they often steer clear of bangs, too.

This sign is a big fan of remaining as low-maintenance as possible, which is another reason why they can’t be bothered with getting cuts and trims, says Garbis. Instead of scheduling a salon appointment, they’ll let their hair grow into mermaid-like waves that they either wear down or pile atop their head.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

When you think about a Leo, the first thing that often comes to mind is massive amounts of hair. “They are the lion, after all, so they tend to have an impeccable mane,” says Garbis.

As a fire sign ruled by the sun, they don’t mind the extra attention that long hair brings their way. Even though they’ve toyed with the idea of a bob, they always opt to keep the length — and all the compliments that come with it.

For Leo, growing out their hair can also become somewhat of a personal project. As a fixed sign, they have no problem sticking to a strict hair growth routine complete with rosemary oil and hair masks. Once they get to the length of their dreams, they’ll hang onto it at all costs.

“This sign’s long hair defines them and their personality, and is kind of like a trademark,” Garbis adds. “You could say their power is in their hair.”

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Many Pisces simply cannot fathom the idea of parting with their hair. When they look at their long locks in the mirror, they don’t see just hair — but a friend who’s been with them through life’s ups and downs. They are an emotional water sign and they aren’t afraid to get poetic about it.

For Pisces, getting a haircut would mean leaving their past self behind, and they aren’t a fan of that. Their long lengths are a bonafide security blanket that helps them feel a little more secure as they go about their day.

While there’s definitely an emotional factor that prevents Pisces from chopping their hair, the extra length could also be chalked up to absentmindedness. According to Garbis, Pisces are always busy with one project or another, so it’s common for them to completely forget about scheduling a trim. Before they know it, they’ll have hair down to their waist — and they don’t mind it one bit.

Source:

Stina Garbis, astrologer