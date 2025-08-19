These 3 Zodiac Signs Are The Best At Making Their Ex Jealous

While some zodiac signs can quickly move on after a breakup, others stay salty and look for ways to make their ex as jealous as possible — and are really good at it. Even if they’re sleeping, you can be sure their brain is busy working on ways to stir the pot in their dreams.

For many, making an ex jealous means posting steamy content on social media. Think mirror selfies after a workout, vacation pics in amazing locations, and clips from a fun night out with friends. These signs want to show off their fabulous life so that their ex knows how badly they fumbled.

Other members of the zodiac might make their ex jealous by dropping hints to mutual friends. A casual mention of a job promotion, a story of an upcoming move, and so on. They’ll plant seeds in their social circle and hope the stories find their way back to their ex’s ears.

For some zodiac signs, the need to make an ex jealous stems from a deep desire to win. If they were dumped, they’ll be even more likely to get petty. For others, it’s just a fun game to play — and maybe even a secret way to flirt. They love the idea of their ex checking in and seeing exactly what they’re missing and maybe even sending a cheeky post-breakup DM.

Here, the three zodiac signs who are true masters when it comes to getting back at an ex.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21)

Cultura Creative/Tetra images/Getty Images

A Leo will never let an ex find peace, especially after a messy breakup. This fire sign will regularly take to social media to post photos and show off the goods. You won’t see any casual photo dumps or laidback selfies here.

When a Leo wants to make their ex jealous, they’ll only post photos where they look like a 10 out of 10. But that isn’t the only way they send a strong message. A Leo would also book a vacation with their ex in mind. Did they always talk about going to Hawaii? Suddenly, a Leo will be on a plane to Oahu — and it’ll work like a charm.

Leos will also lean on their strong social circle when it comes to stirring up an ex’s curiosity. They’ll show just how much they’re loved by throwing parties, taking giant group selfies, and going on amazing girls’ trips.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21)

mihailomilovanovic/E+/Getty Images

Libras are pros when it comes to making an ex jealous. The moment their relationship ends, they’ll start to brainstorm how to wriggle back into their ex’s brain. As an air sign, a lot of it goes down on social media, where a Libra might post cute selfies or do things on purpose that their partner used to love. Catch them taking pics in their ex’s favorite coffee shop and posting on Close Friends.

This Venus-ruled sign will also lean into new love as a way to pull on their ex’s heartstrings. (Hint: They often want to get back together.) That might mean insinuating they’re on a date, even when they aren’t, or going out on a Friday because they know they’ll run into their ex at that new spot in town. If they see an opportunity to cast a flirty glance across a bar, they’re going to take it.

Where the Libra truly wins, however, is when they announce their next relationship. Instead of opting for a quiet soft-launch, they’ll do a loud hard-launch that shouts their love from the rooftops. Even if they’ve moved on emotionally, a Libra will never fully tire of making an ex jelly.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20)

milorad kravic/E+/Getty Images

The Scorpio mind is crafty, and that means they’re able to come up with all sorts of personalized ways to make an ex jealous. As an intuitive water sign who truly commits to their relationships, Scorpios have a wealth of knowledge about their old flame to pull from, which means they know exactly what’ll get to them.

For some, that might mean going on a date a few days after the breakup or lingering a little longer at a bar, especially if they know their ex can still track their location. For others, it might mean going no contact and mysteriously disappearing into the ether forever.

Since Scorpio is ruled by Pluto, the planet of transformation, this sign will also lean into the post-breakup glow-up. A Scorpio will put a note on their mirror that says, “Living well is the best revenge,” and make it their mission to have a good day every day. The next time they run into their ex? They’re going to be glowy, happy, and healed.