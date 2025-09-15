These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have Great Money Luck This Fall

It’s always a treat when life starts going your way, especially as it relates to money. Instead of being inundated with a million unexpected costs — think flat tires, last-minute wedding guest dresses, etc. — you suddenly have a lucky streak where it’s clear you’re life is flowing in the right direction.

Money luck can show up in a multitude of ways. Sometimes it’s really obvious, like when you get a promotion, a raise, or a random check in the mail for $100 bucks from a benevolent aunt who thought it was your birthday. (Who knows! It could happen.) Other times, money luck comes in the form of a budgeting plan that works like a charm.

If you’re wondering when your bank account will turn around for the better, it’s always a good idea to see what Jupiter is up to. According to Carmen Turner Schott, MSW, LCSW, an astrologer and therapist, this giant planet plays a huge role in destiny and luck.

If Jupiter is transitioning through your sign this autumn, then you might start to see good things in the financial realm, especially if you’ve already been working hard to make it happen. Eclipse season can also bring about much-needed change that kicks off a new, financially abundant era. Here, the three zodiac signs who will have the most money luck this fall, according to an astrologer.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21)

Natalia Lebedinskaia/Moment/Getty Images

While Jupiter has been bringing luck to the air sign Gemini since May 2025, it’s set to transit through the water sign Cancer starting around Oct. 18 — just in time for some mid-fall good fortune.

According to Turner Schott, Cancers will have the luckiest fall for this reason, and it should even expand into the new year. If this is your sign, you can expect abundance, good fortune, and financial windfalls.

You might get a promotion, come into unexpected money, or finally see the benefits of all your hard work paying off. To make the most of your astrological forecast, make sure you keep doing what you’re doing. “It’s a great time for Cancers to set intentions and manifest,” she says. “They can attract things more easily right now and have Jupiter energy on their side.”

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21)

The Good Brigade/DigitalVision/Getty Images

“Virgos are the worker bees of the zodiac,” says Turner Schott, and it should all start to pay off in the months ahead. “The eclipses this Fall will create good luck and destined events for Virgo,” she says, like the solar eclipse on Sept. 21 that’s actually happening in your earth sign. It’ll mark the very last day of Virgo season, and set you up for success.

“Many Virgos will receive promotions and new job opportunities — and have the eclipses to thank for it,” she says. Since solar eclipses are powerful moments for transformation, you can let go of anything that’s been holding you back and look ahead to the future. To have more money luck, late September would be the perfect time to try a money-saving hack or take on a lucrative side project.

Your hard work could also pay off around this time in the form of a well-deserved raise or promotion. As Turner Schott says, “Virgos will finally get the recognition and financial abundance they deserve.”

Pisces (Feb. 18 - March 19)

Erdark/E+/Getty Images

If you’re a Pisces, it’ll feel like money is being thrown at you from every direction this fall, and “we can thank the full moon and eclipse for this boost,” says Turner Schott. During the full moon in your sign on Sept. 7, it’s possible you let go of thoughts, people, or ideas that were holding you back — and you’ve been unstoppable ever since.

“Anything you do right now that is creative, artistic, and in line with your spiritual mission will succeed,” she says. “Jupiter used to be the ruler of Pisces before Neptune was found, and it increases Pisceans’ ability to expand their financial resources through imagination and travel.”

To wring as much luck out of this season as possible, don’t allow yourself to slow down or give up, even if you don’t see success right away. Get out there and meet new people, share your ideas, and take a few risks, especially when it comes to passion projects. With all these astrological changes bringing an extra dose of luck, there’s a really good chance you’ll succeed.

Source:

Carmen Turner Schott, MSW, LCSW, astrologer, therapist