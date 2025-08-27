These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Be Extra Lucky This Fall

You can always tell when you’ve hit a lucky streak. It can start with finding a crisp $10 bill in your pocket. Then you venture outside, and everyone seems to be extra nice. Maybe a barista gives you a free croissant just because, and then it snowballs from there. Before you know it, you’re thriving at work, your love life is blossoming, and everything seems to be going your way.

This will be reality for a select few zodiac signs this fall, and it’s all thanks to what’s going on in the sky. According to astrologer and tarot reader Mak Jagger, certain planetary transits can influence your life, including how you experience or perceive good luck.

“There are always going to be periods of ebb and flow in our lives that are influenced by the movement of the planets,” she tells Bustle. “As a result, there are certainly times when we feel more buoyed by the universe than others, depending on how the transiting planets are currently interacting with your own birth chart.”

Jupiter, also known as the great benefic, plays a major role in luck, and the moon can be a big help, too. If one of these celestial bodies is hanging out in your sign, you should start to feel the good vibes. Here, the three zodiac signs who will have the luckiest fall, as well as tips for making the most of it all.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21)

“One sign likely to thrive this fall — and into the coming year — is Cancer,” Jagger says. “Reason being, the greater benefic planet Jupiter is only a few months into a year-long tour of the Cancer mansion, which is the sign of its exaltation.”

Exaltation means the planet is moving through the sign where it’s most likely to express its best qualities, and that just so happens to be your water sign. Since Jupiter is most associated with luck, it means anyone with significant Cancer placements might benefit from feeling that fortunate boost this season, she says.

To embrace your upcoming lucky streak, start by taking a few risks. Go for the job promotion, ask out your crush, take a leap and move to a new town, or start to push yourself outside your comfort zone. With expansive, powerful Jupiter on your side, there’s a greater chance everything will work out in your favor.

That said, good luck might also come your way with little to no effort. Keep an eye out for opportunities that seem to pop up out of nowhere — and don’t be afraid to snag them.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21)

There’s a lot going on in the sky that’ll bring Virgos lots of good luck this season. “There was already one new moon in the Virgo mansion this year, but there will be a second one in Virgo just before the sun changes signs into Libra on Sept. 21,” Jagger says.

New moons are a powerful time of new beginnings, as well as the perfect moment to set intentions and manifest for the future. What’s even better? This new moon also happens to be a powerful solar eclipse, which can bring breakthroughs and major shifts.

“Because the autumnal equinox kicks us into fall inside the energy of this eclipse, any folks with Virgo placements will be feeling extra charged up,” she says. “This wild, kinetic energy is quite likely to imprint itself on the entire season.”

As an earth sign, you like to live by a set routine, but autumn could bring bursts of magic that’ll be impossible to pass up. Even if it doesn’t align with your plan, you might decide to go with the flow and see where the random lucky streak takes you. To boost your good fortune even more, don’t forget to manifest.

Pisces (Feb. 18 - March 19)

As we get closer to the first day of fall on Sept. 22, Pisces will have already had a transformative moment thanks to the upcoming full moon eclipse. It’s happening in your sign on Sept. 7, and it’ll bring with it a surge of positivity that’ll help you let go of the past and get excited for the future.

According to Jagger, anyone with significant Pisces placements will find the courage to fight through any lingering imposter syndrome. If you feel like you don’t deserve good things, it’s time to let that idea go. Instead of hiding in the background — something you often do as a sensitive water sign — you’ll feel bolder and braver, and it’ll make all the difference.

As you head into this fresh season, it’ll feel like it’s finally time to do the things you’ve always wanted to do. What’s more, you won’t give up at the first sign of failure.

If you want new friends, you’ll start socializing. If you want to show off your art, you’ll make an Instagram account and start posting. Thanks to the energy from the full moon, you’ll fly into fall with an extra burst of confidence and start making things happen.

