It’s normal to envy the kind of person who can complete a full workout, take a hot shower, follow a detailed skincare regimen, and eat a hearty breakfast all before 9 a.m. But for some people, this isn’t a dream — it’s their reality.

While some of us can’t resist saying “five more minutes” to convince ourselves to spend the morning in bed, others manage to seize the day as the sun rises, no matter how much they want to hit the snooze button. It’s an admirable quality, and one that can definitely be learned over time, but if you’re one of these four zodiac signs, you won’t need to train yourself to take your morning routine seriously. With your diligent personality and goal-oriented mindset, sticking to a regimented morning schedule is a skill that just comes naturally.

It takes a lot of commitment to follow the same routine every day of the week, especially one that interferes with your sleep. But if you have one of these signs in your birth chart, you likely know how to push yourself even when the rain makes you want to cuddle up between the sheets all day. Or, if your sign is known for being a homebody, your routine may be your way of combating the morning scaries before work. Whatever the reason may be, there’s no denying these four zodiac signs know how to rise and grind.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle It’s no secret Virgos love a routine. The earth sign is extremely regimented, so routine doesn’t just come naturally — it’s a necessity. Virgos treat their morning routines like a checklist, diligently accomplishing everything they need to do before taking on the day.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle As the biggest homebodies of the zodiac, Cancers revel in a morning routine that allows them to enjoy their space before heading to work. Whether their routine consists of a homemade breakfast, yoga stretches, or a 10-step skincare routine, Cancers are going to take their time and prioritize their needs. Even when they’re not home you can guarantee the water sign will do their best to make themselves feel at home.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle As the sign represented by the balance scales, Libras require a well-balanced morning routine that includes a rigorous workout and a relaxing cool-down with a book and a coffee. The air sign is also obsessed with all things beauty, so you can expect your Libra besties to spend a solid chunk of their morning putting together an outfit and perfecting their makeup.