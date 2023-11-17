For some people, their hobbies are not always something that carries over into adulthood. Activities like soccer or musical theater are great for keeping children busy at a young age, but as we get older, we tend to want to spend less time with our piano teachers and more time with our friends.

Of course, that’s not the case for everyone. Some folks never grow out of their childhood obsessions, while others pick up new skills later in life. So if your schedule is still packed with fun classes and engaging workshops after all these years, you might want to consult your birth chart, because you could be one of the four zodiac signs with the most hobbies.

Depending on your interests, a hobby can help you channel your creativity, release excess energy, hone in on a skill, or unplug from the world around you. That’s why these signs are the most likely zodiac placements to have multiple hobbies because they need recreational and creative stimulation more than anyone. Having a community they can turn to or a talent they can perfect helps keep these signs feeling centered and grounded, while also fulfilling their social or intellectual needs.

You don’t need to be a naturally gifted prodigy to have a hobby. So go ahead and sign up for that adult dance class you’ve had your eye on, even if your sign isn’t on this list.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Margaret Flatley/Bustle As the first sign of the zodiac, Aries have an excessive amount of energy — almost too much. That’s why the fire sign likes to pack its schedule with plans, otherwise, they’ll be bouncing off the walls at home. An Aries’ hobby of choice usually involves some sort of physical activity, like pickleball or rock climbing, though they’re down to do other things like crafting or pottery, too.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Cancers love a hobby that they can do around the home. Whether that be knitting, sewing, cooking, or gardening, the water sign is always looking for ways to keep themselves busy without actually having to leave their house. They are the homebodies of the zodiac, after all.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) Margaret Flatley/Bustle If you know an Aquarius, you know they have a lot to offer. As an eccentric air sign, they’re naturally creative, innovative, and intelligent, but they also have an innate desire to help others as well. And with so many interests to choose from, it’s no wonder why they have a hobby to scratch every itch. From joining competitive chess leagues to engaging in volunteer work, Aquas do it all, and they do it well.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Often considered to be the most creative sign of the zodiac, it should come as no surprise to see Pisces rounding out this list. Imagination flows through Pisces’ veins like two fish swimming upstream, so creative outlets like painting, poetry, or making music are a must for the spiritual water sign. Everything their artistic hands touch turns to gold, which might explain why they’re able to balance several hobbies at once.