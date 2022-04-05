3 Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Become Billionaires

Where are my material babes at? If you’ve ever felt a strong calling to a life of luxury, there may be an explanation written in your birth chart. That’s because your astrological profile is like a cosmic cocktail of your quirks, strengths, and motivations, so it makes sense that it can explain your posh vibe. Are you motivated by money with an affinity for all things fab and luxurious? If so, you’re likely one of the zodiac signs most likely to become a billionaire.

The qualities of your sun sign can give you insight into some of your motivators, which can reflect your lavish tendencies. For example, if your sun sign is Capricorn — the earth sign who’s hard-working and all about having a polished reputation — chances are your discipline and work ethic are enough reason alone to discern your susceptibility to a wealthy lifestyle.

While your sun sign can tell you a lot, it’s not the only element of your birth chart that can discern your potential for life in the fast lane. Your house placements can also tell you a great deal about your life’s direction. Specifically, your second house placement, which deals with securities and all things related to finances, as well as your tenth house placement, which is associated with career and public image. If you have a regal sign like Taurus, who’s all about money and the finer things, stationed in this placement, you probably wouldn’t settle for anything less than a wealthy life.

If you want to get a little deeper, take a peek at your north node, the prophetic point in your chart that reflects your fate. As an example, Venus is the planet that governs money, beauty, and luxury, so if your north node is in a sign ruled by the heavenly body — aka, Taurus and Libra — there’s a good chance you were destined for the billionaire’s club.

Whether you’re a charismatic business tycoon like Kylie Jenner or a philanthropic figure (hey, Oprah), your birth chart can give you the context behind your money mindset. Keep reading to find out if you’re one of the lucky zodiac signs most likely to become a billionaire, according to astrologer Astrodim, aka @theastrodim on TikTok.

Taurus Zodiac Signs (April 20 - May 20) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Your reputation for being materialistic isn’t for nothing, Taurus — there are a ton of reasons you’re so posh. For starters, you’re ruled by the second house of finance and security. That means you’re connected to your material possessions, which helps you see the value of money. You’re also ruled by Venus, the planet that governs aesthetics and money, so you have an affinity for all things lavish. “Taurus energy not only has a creative mind but they are very talented in assessing value,” Astrodim tells Bustle. “They won’t move forward with anything unless it makes practical sense.”

Libra Zodiac Signs (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Being ruled by Venus, the heavenly body governing all things beauty and money-related is a good reason for your finance-oriented vibe, Libra. But according to Astrodim, your affinity for currency is mainly due to your ability to foster meaningful bonds with others that allow you to build a strong professional network. It’s all about who you know, right? “A good reason why Libras have the most billionaires is that they’re team players,” Astrodim says. “Harmony in partnership is so important to them that they are willing to sacrifice in order to bring fairness and order to what they do.”