Astrology
3 Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Become Billionaires
Your birth chart can give you the context behind your money mindset.
Where are my material babes at? If you’ve ever felt a strong calling to a life of luxury, there may be an explanation written in your birth chart. That’s because your astrological profile is like a cosmic cocktail of your quirks, strengths, and motivations, so it makes sense that it can explain your posh vibe. Are you motivated by money with an affinity for all things fab and luxurious? If so, you’re likely one of the zodiac signs most likely to become a billionaire.
The qualities of your sun sign can give you insight into some of your motivators, which can reflect your lavish tendencies. For example, if your sun sign is Capricorn — the earth sign who’s hard-working and all about having a polished reputation — chances are your discipline and work ethic are enough reason alone to discern your susceptibility to a wealthy lifestyle.
While your sun sign can tell you a lot, it’s not the only element of your birth chart that can discern your potential for life in the fast lane. Your house placements can also tell you a great deal about your life’s direction. Specifically, your second house placement, which deals with securities and all things related to finances, as well as your tenth house placement, which is associated with career and public image. If you have a regal sign like Taurus, who’s all about money and the finer things, stationed in this placement, you probably wouldn’t settle for anything less than a wealthy life.
If you want to get a little deeper, take a peek at your north node, the prophetic point in your chart that reflects your fate. As an example, Venus is the planet that governs money, beauty, and luxury, so if your north node is in a sign ruled by the heavenly body — aka, Taurus and Libra — there’s a good chance you were destined for the billionaire’s club.
Whether you’re a charismatic business tycoon like Kylie Jenner or a philanthropic figure (hey, Oprah), your birth chart can give you the context behind your money mindset. Keep reading to find out if you’re one of the lucky zodiac signs most likely to become a billionaire, according to astrologer Astrodim, aka @theastrodim on TikTok.