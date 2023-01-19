The 4 Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Chase You, According To An Astrologer

When it comes to dating, there are those who like to hang back and let things unfold naturally, and then there are those who love the chase. The latter tend to go the extra mile to win the affection of the person they’re interested in. They aren’t afraid to ask you out every weekend or go out of their way to do something special for you. You’re never stuck wondering where you stand with them because they make their intentions obvious. If you’re someone who finds it romantic to be chased, there are three zodiac signs most likely to do it.

A person’s sun sign, which is determined by their birth date, can tell you a lot about how they are in relationships. For instance, it can tell you how romantic they are or how likely they are to cheat and hide it. Their zodiac sign can also reveal how much effort they would put towards pursuing you.

As Stina Garbis, professional astrologer and psychic, tells Bustle, water signs and fire signs, in particular, tend to do a lot of chasing. “Water signs are very emotional and have a hard time letting things go,” she says. Fire signs, on the other hand, are known for being aggressive, action-oriented, and loving a challenge. Although they may not form as strong of an attachment to their person of interest as water signs do, fire signs go after the thing they want at the moment and will have no problem pursuing.

With that, here are the zodiac signs most likely to chase you, according to Garbis.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Aries is ruled by Mars, which is the planet of passion and aggression. They’re also the first sign in the zodiac, so they tend to put their wants and needs above everything else. Because of this, Aries will do whatever it takes to get what they want. “They don’t stop at no,” Garbis says. “Once they decide they love you and fall into passion fast, they will do everything to have you.” However, Aries are known for falling fast and leaving just as quickly.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Gemini is very curious by nature and tends to get fascinated by people to the point that they put all their energy into figuring out everything there is to know about them. They’ll want to know what you like, dislike, and what your thoughts are on the new true crime documentary that everyone is talking about. If you’re their current “obsession” they’ll have no problem texting you all day or inviting you out. “With dashing Mercury being their planetary ruler, Mercury was known for chasing Venus, ultimately begging Zeus to let them have them,” Garbis says. “They are a romantic sort, but can also lose their attention quickly and get bored with you once they have you.”

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Cancer is known for being on the more reserved side and can take a while to open up. However, once they find someone who they feel like they trust and see a future with, they’ll do whatever it takes to make that person theirs. “Cancer being symbolized by the crab has that big claw,” Garbis says. “Once they get you in their grasp, they will do everything they can to keep you. They are super intense in their fascinations and have a hard time taking no for an answer.” They’ll put themselves out there for the person they feel is their true soulmate.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21) As a fixed water sign, Scorpio not only gets emotionally invested, but they also tend to “fixate on the object of their desire,” says Garbis. They’re ruled by the dark and mysterious Pluto, so they’re known for being very intense. Like Gemini, if they have someone they’re interested in, they’ll want to know everything there is to know about them but to a much deeper extent. Scorpios are very passionate, romantic, and notoriously possessive. Once you’ve caught their attention and they have a claim to you in their mind, they’ll put all their effort into winning you over. Scorpios can be a little too much at times, so it’s important to establish boundaries early on.

