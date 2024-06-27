These 3 Zodiac Signs Are Most Likely To Quiet Quit Their Jobs

Some people make it very obvious when they’re ready to quit a job. They’ll march up to their boss, put in their two-week notice, or grab all of their things and leave on the spot. For other zodiac signs, this approach is way too fiery and over the top, so they prefer to quiet quit instead.

With over 110 million views, the quiet quitting trend has been making the rounds on TikTok, and it’s particularly appealing to anyone feeling burnt out or overworked. Instead of quitting, the idea is to quietly dial back your effort and do the bare minimum to get by while still cashing in your check.

This might look like clocking in exactly at 9 a.m. instead of 8:30, never volunteering to take on extra projects, or leaving at five and refusing to answer any more emails. Quiet quitters never go above and beyond, don’t pick up extra shifts, and certainly aren’t enthusiastic about their careers. They’ll do exactly what’s required for a paycheck. Nothing more, nothing less.

While this approach might eventually lead to a job loss, especially in a field that values hard work and passion, many quiet quitters can sneak by for months or years without getting in trouble. They float under the radar in a way that can be quite peaceful, which makes it even more appealing to the more laidback members of the zodiac and those who are easily burnt out.

Keep reading for the three zodiac signs who are the most likely to quiet quit their jobs.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Ivan Pantic/E+/Getty Images

While Sagittarius is a fire sign, they still aren’t the type to quit in a fury like an Aries or Leo might. They crave excitement and freedom, but they’re also happy to hold onto a boring job if it’s giving them a decent paycheck.

This sign’s laidback personality allows them to quiet quit without feeling guilty, too. The moment they sense they’re overworked, they’ll dial their effort all the way back and focus on their own well-being instead. A Sagittarius will snag a mid-day nap, take an extra long lunch, and use each and every one of their sick days.

Since Sagittarians aren’t the most career-driven, it’s easy for them to stop caring about how they appear to their boss or manager. As a sign ruled by expansive Jupiter, they see the bigger picture and know there’s way more to life than emails and meetings.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

DMP/E+/Getty Images

As an air sign ruled by rebellious Uranus, Aquarius 100% has what it takes to quiet quit. This sign reads their job description, they know what’s expected of them, and they aren’t going to give an ounce of extra effort. If anyone points out that they’re slacking, they’re quick to mention that they aren’t actually doing anything wrong.

Quiet quitting is an Aquarius’ way of sticking it to the man, but it’s also how they protect their peace. A creative, free-thinking Aquarius can also be easily overwhelmed and annoyed by corporate culture and demanding hours, so they prefer to put their head down and lie as low as possible.

Many Aquarians will quiet quit as they wait for something better. They’ll save their energy and invest their time in finding a career they truly care about. Until that day comes, they’ll be the ones with their Zoom camera off.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Natalia Lebedinskaia/Moment/Getty Images

If a Pisces loses interest in a job they’ll mentally check out, but they’ll never actually quit. This dreamy, Neptune-ruled water sign has a relaxed approach to their career, and the vibes only get stronger when they feel overworked or underappreciated.

Instead of putting in their two-week notice, a Pisces will preserve their sanity by scaling back and slowing down. They don’t like to rock the boat or cause a scene, so they’ll quietly do the bare minimum and hope it’s enough to get by.

As a sensitive sign, a Pisces will chug along in a job they don’t like for years. They’d much prefer to quiet quit than to let anyone down by resigning. This option feels like a happy medium and the one that best suits their personality.