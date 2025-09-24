These 3 Zodiac Signs Tell The Longest Stories

Pull up a chair and get comfy because when one of these zodiac signs starts talking, it’s going to be a while before they stop. Whether they’re telling you about a vacation, filling you in on their most recent date, or just chatting about what they had for breakfast, you can bet they won’t skip a single detail.

These chatty members of the zodiac truly love to talk, but they especially get on a roll when it comes to telling a story. Instead of getting straight to the point, they often pick a moment in the past and start there, all the while insisting that you need the backstory to fully appreciate what happened.

It’s why a story about a first date won’t just be about the dinner they had with their Hinge match, but about how it all started when they were bored six months ago and decided they were finally ready to start swiping on the apps again. By the time they hit the 20-minute mark, they haven’t even said which restaurant they went to.

While some of these signs tend to drone on and on without realizing that people are starting to fidget and check their phones, others tell long stories like they’re a paid actor — and it keeps your attention the entire time. Their stories may be long, but they keep your attention as they throw in different voices, introduce new characters, and spin a full narrative.

Here are the three zodiac signs that tell the longest stories.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19)

It goes without saying that Gemini, the chattiest member of the zodiac, would be prone to telling long stories. It’s all thanks to their air sign energy, as well as their Mercury ruling planet, which is associated with communication.

Geminis tend to talk a mile a minute, but they also like to talk at length. When they have a story to tell, it’s likely going to last at least 20 minutes, but don’t be surprised if you hit the one-hour mark and they’re still going strong. If you’re busy with other things, answer their FaceTime call at your own risk.

As an analytical sign, Geminis absolutely love a tangent, too. A quick story about running an errand will inevitably include eight different subplots, as well as an overarching thesis statement. They aren’t just going to tell you about a trip home to visit their parents, but every single thing they’ve noticed about their family’s dynamics.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21)

If someone has a lot of Leo energy in their birth chart, you know they aren’t going to sit back and quietly listen to others yammer on. Instead, they’re going to grandly and theatrically hold court and recite their own tales, and it often goes on for hours.

A Leo could easily talk for the entire length of a dinner without once stopping for a sip of water or breath of air. Once they get on a roll, they focus on entertaining their friends, who have now become a captive audience, and rarely pause to let others interject. As a fire sign ruled by the sun, Leos love basking in the attention and won’t want to give up the floor.

Leos can often be found monologuing via text, in the break room at work, on the phone with their mom — you name it. They’ve also been known to send eight-part voice messages about their love life to anyone who will listen.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21)

The moment a Virgo starts to tell a story, you can almost see their thoughts turn inwards as they begin searching their memory for facts. Since Virgos are ruled by Mercury, they can’t help but pull up the tiniest details to include in their tales, and they don’t care if it eats up precious time.

Virgos have been known to drone on in meetings, but they’ll do it to their friends and partner, too. While most people wouldn’t mention the color of someone’s eyes or the song that was playing in the Uber on the way to their job interview, Virgos feel like it’s all important to mention, especially if they’re trying to convey a mood or take you along for the journey.

Thankfully, this observant earth sign is naturally witty, so it rarely feels like they’ve been talking for an hour straight, even when they have. They might occasionally put people to sleep when they’re talking shop, but more often than not, the time goes by in a flash.