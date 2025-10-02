These 3 Zodiac Signs Turn Every Hangout Into A Vent Sesh

You know your friend is about to vent when they plop down in front of you and let out a big sigh. It might happen at brunch, over dinner, or even when they stop by for a quick visit. Instead of talking about work, the weather, or catching you up on their latest date, they blow off steam instead — and then hold space for whatever tea you want to spill too.

Everyone loves the occasional vent, but certain zodiac signs turn it into an Olympic sport. For some, it’s because they lean into their friendships for emotional support. Instead of fully sussing things out on their own, they can’t wait to rant to their besties — who most likely want all the tea.

Other zodiac signs vent as a form of stress relief, and they see hangouts as the perfect time to do it. Because they’re so hyper-aware of their surroundings, it’s easy for them to feel annoyed by the world. Whether someone cut them off in traffic or their coworker gave them the side eye in a meeting, the list of topics goes on, and they need to talk about it all.

These signs simply can’t stop themselves from venting, and many don’t even realize they’re doing it, but more often than not, it leads to the juiciest conversations. For many, it’s also a way to bond. The people in their life know literally everything about them, and it’s all thanks to how they turn every hangout into a vent sesh.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21)

Cancers look forward to hanging out with friends, not just for the laughs, but for the free therapy. As a water sign ruled by the moon, they’re always full to the brim with powerful thoughts and ever-changing emotions. Even if they don’t want to vent, it’s only a matter of time before it all comes pouring out.

Whether you’re grabbing lunch or going out at night, there’s a good chance a Cancer will eventually start to gush. They’ll want advice, especially when it comes to a major problem, but what they really need is an active listener who simply nods and smiles as they rant.

A Cancer might need to talk about their ex, work drama, or the thing their mom said five years ago, and they’ll often go off on tangents and tell long stories that last late into the night. It’s why friend hangouts are so meaningful to Cancers. It’s a time when they can let their guard down and get real.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21)

By the time a Virgo sits down for brunch, they have at least 20 stories queued up and ready to go, plus five fresh ones just from the ride over. As soon as they see you, they’re venting about traffic, parking, and how hard it was to find the restaurant — even if it wasn’t that difficult at all.

It’s all thanks to their Mercury ruler, which sets them up to notice everything, like people who take up the whole aisle at the grocery store. To them, these minor grievances make great dinner conversation. As an earth sign, they can’t rest until they share every tiny detail of their experience and list all the ways they were wronged.

While Virgos get particularly heated when life isn’t going their way, they also like to vent about the good stuff. They’ll narrate their entire job promotion from beginning to end, often without taking a breath. Since they like to verbally process what’s happening to them, every hangout eventually turns into a vent sesh, and it's always so juicy.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20)

While Scorpios may seem cool and detached on the surface, they’re secretly itching to vent. A story that starts off about the weather can easily transform into a deep discussion about their ex, and it’s often because they keep it all bottled up inside.

As a sign ruled by transformative Pluto, Scorpios naturally peek beneath the surface of life and unpack their emotions. The best place for them to dive deep is in the privacy of their own home. The second-best place? At brunch.

Once this water sign is in the company of good friends, they realize how much is actually on their mind, and then it all comes tumbling out. In the same evening, a Scorpio will vent about something that happened 10 years ago, as well as everything that annoyed them in the past week. Nothing gets past a Scorpio. They notice everything and want to discuss it all.