These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Always Call Out Their Friends

It’s so nice to have a friend who lets you tell and retell the same story a thousand times. They’ll plan a happy hour hang so you can vent about your job, and they never miss one of your 15-minute-long voice messages about your ex. It feels so good to have their undivided attention and support.

But another friend who is great to have for a totally different reason is the one who calls you out. They might let you complain about the same thing once or twice, but then they’ll get frustrated and demand you make a change. These people are a godsend when you’re stuck in a rut, flailing through life, or doing something wrong without realizing it, and they often have a few zodiac traits in common.

If one of these members of the zodiac calls you out, it’s likely because they’re sick of seeing you make the same mistake over and over again. Instead of sugarcoating their advice, they’ll spell out exactly why you’re messing up — and it’s often just what you needed to hear.

Other signs will say something if you’re being over the top or indecisive. They won’t want to sit idly by while you list the pros and cons of moving to a new city. Instead, they’ll tell you to stop making excuses and just do it. While harsh, their words can be refreshing. Here are the three zodiac signs most likely to call you out.

Aries (March 20 - April 18)

As one of the most unfiltered members of the zodiac, it’s nearly impossible for an Aries to keep their opinions to themself. If they feel like a friend is repeating the same mistake or dealing with a bad situation, they’re going to challenge them.

It’s all thanks to their Mars energy, which inspires them to tackle problems head-on. They’ll share exactly how they feel about your partner, and they’ll also cut you off mid-sentence to tell you that you need to quit a toxic job. They hate it when the people they care about get stuck in a rut or waffle between two decisions. This sign prefers to take an act-now-think-later approach to life, and wants others to do the same.

As a fire sign, Aries also aren’t afraid to let you know when they’re feeling annoyed. If you don’t text them back, or they detect an awkward energy in the air at brunch, they’re going to say something.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21)

If you’ve lost the plot, a Leo will let you know. This fire sign isn’t one to sit by and watch their friends do something embarrassing. Whether you’re accidentally being rude or telling a story with spinach stuck in your teeth, it’s only a matter of time before a Leo tells you what’s up.

Leos are notorious for being blunt in social situations, but they’ll also happily call you out behind closed doors. A Leo will walk into your house and ask why it’s so messy. If you look tired, they’ll point it out. And if they sense that you’re only pretending to have a good time at a party, they’ll say so out loud.

As a sign ruled by the sun, it’s natural for Leos to care a lot about the people in their life, and this brutal honesty is one way they show it. Not only is it a clue that they’re comfortable around you, but it also means they want the best for you. If you aren’t thriving in every way, they’ll feel the need to say something and help you out.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21)

While other signs are busy holding their thoughts in, a Virgo is always going to share exactly what’s on their mind. If your bangs are uneven or your outfit doesn’t match, they’re definitely going to say something, but they’ll really put you on blast when it comes to facts.

As a sign ruled by Mercury, the planet of communication and wit, Virgos feel like it’s their duty to point out when someone is wrong. They also have amazing memories, which means they can remember details like nobody’s business. If you retell a story and leave something out, they’ll chime in with a quick correction.

Thanks to their earth sign energy, which is practical and detail-oriented, Virgos also tend to be the tiniest bit judgmental. If they think you aren’t handling a situation correctly or feel as if you could do better, they’ll address it. It’s why so many people want a Virgo’s opinion. You can trust that it’s 100% honest.