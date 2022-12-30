4 Zodiac Signs Who Hate Being The Center Of Attention

It’s easy to spot a Leo — let’s be honest, they’re the life of the party. But for some more reserved zodiac signs, the spotlight is the last place they want to be. Are you the soft-spoken type who likes your solitude? If so, your birth chart might explain why that is. You might be one of the zodiac signs who hate being the center of attention.

Astrology says our sun sign signifies our ego and how we express ourselves. But that’s not the only thing you should pay attention to. The Midheaven, the point in your chart that discerns our destiny, is ruled by the 10th house (which relates to public image and reputation). According to Tamerri Ater, astrologer and founder of the Gift The Nile shop, the sign in your Midheaven can dictate how much you value privacy.

“Planets sitting next to the Midheaven, the sign of the midheaven, and its planetary ruler, can also indicate how much attention a person is comfortable with,” she says.

You can look at your sun, but keep in mind the personality of your Midheaven. Check out to see if you’re one of the few zodiac signs who hate being the center of attention and prefer to move in silence.

Cancer Zodiac Signs (June 21 - July 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Cancers are known for the shell they retreat to for safety. If that isn’t enough evidence that Caners hate the spotlight, then consider that they’re ruled by the moon, the planet governing our private life and emotions. Cancers are opposite of Capricorn in the zodiac wheel, meaning they juxtapose the earth sign’s need for recognition in the public eye. “Cancers are natural nurturers and feel more comfortable taking care of other’s needs, versus having all the attention on themselves,” says Ater.

Virgo Zodiac Signs (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Over-thinking Virgos tend to keep a lot to themselves. While it may seem like their type-A personality would command the spotlight, you can think of the pragmatic earth signs as the stage directors and editors. They shine when it comes to logistics and details. “The sun rules Virgo’s 12th house of privacy,” Ater says. The sun shining on your subconscious self “could indicate a need for privacy,” she says.

Scorpio Zodiac Signs (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Scorpio’s lethal pincer has a purpose, and it’s to keep out anything and anyone that threatens its security. Ruled by Pluto, the planet of secrets, murder mysteries, and black magic, the passionate water sign is often called the dark horse — which is why they purposely dodge the limelight. “They often don’t mind showing up as a leader in their career, but when it comes to everyday living, they may shun the spotlight because they value their privacy,” Ater says.

Aquarius Zodiac Signs (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) Margaret Flatley/Bustle While leading a revolution excites an Aquarius, they’d rather operate behind the scenes than at the forefront. As the oddball of the zodiac, they take on the lone wolf archetype. The sun opposes Aquarius. Essentially, the sun’s bubbly energy is exiled here, giving Aquarius their reputation as an ice queen. “As humanitarians, Aquarians rather have attention focused on the collective versus themselves,” explains Ater.

Source:

Tamerri Ater, astrologer