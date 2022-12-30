4 Zodiac Signs Who Hate Being The Center Of Attention

It’s easy to spot a Leo — let’s be honest, they’re the life of the party. But for some more reserved zodiac signs, the spotlight is the last place they want to be. Are you the soft-spoken type who likes your solitude? If so, your birth chart might explain why that is. You might be one of the zodiac signs who hate being the center of attention.
Astrology says our sun sign signifies our ego and how we express ourselves. But that’s not the only thing you should pay attention to. The Midheaven, the point in your chart that discerns our destiny, is ruled by the 10th house (which relates to public image and reputation). According to Tamerri Ater, astrologer and founder of the Gift The Nile shop, the sign in your Midheaven can dictate how much you value privacy.
“Planets sitting next to the Midheaven, the sign of the midheaven, and its planetary ruler, can also indicate how much attention a person is comfortable with,” she says.
You can look at your sun, but keep in mind the personality of your Midheaven. Check out to see if you’re one of the few zodiac signs who hate being the center of attention and prefer to move in silence.