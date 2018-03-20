Despite the notion that all reality shows are full of calamity, there are actually a great deal of drama-free Real Housewives stars who went without stirring up any during their time on the Bravo franchise. Although turmoil is almost always frowned upon in real-life scenarios, it's actually a much-needed component in the world of reality television. In fact, it's become such a necessity that many members of the show's casts have been given the boot due to their inability to stir up issues with the other women, issues that would help to engage and entertain the audience.

It goes without saying that being a Housewife is not for everybody. Whether they seem too be either too boring, too nice, or just incapable of drumming up drama, some people simply aren't about that life when it comes to baring it all for reality TV. While it may look exciting and glamorous to live a life of luxury, it takes far more than an awesome wardrobe, massive mansion, and fancy car to cut it on the Real Housewives.

With that being said, all of the women on this list are already retired from the reality world and have moved on to living their drama-free lives off-camera.

1. Kristen Taekman

Kristen Taekman seemed just way too normal for the drama within the Real Housewives of New York crowd. Besides a misunderstanding with Sonja Morgan over comments made in the press about Sonja's toaster oven line and a moment where she threw water on Ramona Singer's hair, Kristen's storyline was pretty much mundane. After just two seasons, Kristen left the series in Season 7 and later told Reality Tea, “I loved every minute of it. I just don’t think I really fit in! And I think that’s OK… You only want so much normal.”

2. Katie Rost

As an original member of the Maryland-based series, Katie Rost will probably be remembered mostly for her unrelenting desire to be married. While the drama is typically low-key on RHOP, Katie's unwillingness to partake in the ladies' banter made it easy to see why she was not asked to return to the franchise for Season 2. When sharing the news of her departure with followers, Katie tweeted, "Sad to announce I will not be on #RHOP this season:-( Can't make my life exciting enough. #DeliveredTomorrow."

3. Cindy Barshop

Signed onto Real Housewives of New York as a Bethenny Frankel replacement, Cindy Barshop only lasted for one season due to her lackluster on-screen persona. She has since become a distant memory for RHONY fans, since her storyline pretty much solely revolved around her hair removal business.

4. Lizzie Rovsek

As a former high school valedictorian, beauty pageant winner, and swimwear designer, Lizzie Rovsek came across as just a little too perfect for the Real Housewives of Orange County. Since she was always kind to her fellow castmates, Lizzie never managed to stir up much buzz during her one season on the show.

5. Joyce Giraud de Ohoven

Better remembered for her beautiful hair than her ability to cause drama, Joyce never really managed to leave a lasting impression during her short stint on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The highlight of Joyce's storyline involved her accusing Brandi Glanville of being racist and that was pretty much it. A source for People reported that Joyce just "didn't resonate as much as the other ladies did" during her one season on the show.

6. Kim Fields

Living Single actor Kim Fields stuck out like a sore thumb among the other ladies on Real Housewives of Atlanta. She had no desire to engage in their drama, and, in the end, it honestly became awkward to watch her interact with them on the show.

7. Lydia McLaughlin

Fans were surprised when producers decided to bring Lydia McLaughlin back to the OC in Season 12 after her underwhelming showing in Season 8. Throughout both stints, she pretty much brought nothing to the table in terms of drama and just never seemed to fit in well with the other women on the show. Her mild-mannered persona was almost always overshadowed by others in the circle – including her self-proclaimed “Flower Fairy” mother, Judy Stirling.

8. Peggy Sulahian

Another one and done cast member, Peggy Sulahian's time on RHOC was so boring that fans on Reddit began questioning why the show even decided to cast her in the first place. Even though her tragic struggles with breast cancer were chronicled during her Season 12 stint, the rest of her storyline just didn't grip fans.

9. DeShawn Snow

Far too nice for the shadefest better known as Real Housewives of Atlanta, DeShawn Snow called it quits after the first season of the Georgia-based series. DeShawn's do-good and be kind mantra was far too sweet for a cast that included the likes of NeNe Leakes, Sheree Whitfield, and Kim Zolciak.

10. Jules Wainstein

Jules Wainstein came into Season 8 of RHONY appearing to be a perfect wife with the perfect life. Her seemingly fairytale-like lifestyle made her storyline feel uneventful and, quite frankly, boring. Things would, unfortunately, take a turn in her personal life shortly after filming when Jules and her husband decided to divorce in 2016.

11. Amber Marchese

Amber Marchese's Real Housewives of New Jersey stint was short lived after her husband's drama with the ladies seemed to overshadow her presence on the show. Despite her claims that most of her storyline was made up to create drama, Amber never really managed to bring it when it came to entertaining Housewives fans. Of her relationship with sometimes tumultuous relationship with RHONJ twins Teresa Aprea and Nicole Napolitano, Amber claimed to People:

“Even my relationship with the twins was created. I recruited them for my storyline after I was chosen. I only met with Teresa Guidice and Dina Manzo for filming purposes. I never built a friendship with them as we were nothing more than co-workers. I wish them all well and the best of luck, although, my husband does not share my sentiments.”

With these 11 cast members officially out of the Real Housewives limelight, the drama continues to unfold — much to fans' delight.