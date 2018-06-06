13 ‘Bachelor’ Franchise Seasons To Watch If You Didn't Become A Fan Until Later

If you're currently tuning in to Becca Kufrin find love on Bachelorette Season 14, you probably know a thing or two about her engagement-turned-dramatic breakup with Bachelor Season 22 helmer Arie Luyendyk Jr. Before Arie's entertaining season, however, Bachelor Nation was pretty much known for having some of the most enthralling moments in reality television history. Surprised? Well, here's a list of Bachelor Nation seasons to watch if you didn't become a fan until later — filled with all of the most talked about events throughout the show's 16-year run.

From Bachelors ditching both of his final two picks in the season's finale, the first black Bachelorette joining the franchise, Bachelor Nation fans have been in through the trenches — celebrating both deserving wins and comforting stars after unforeseen heartbreaks. Throughout the years, The Bachelor has helped to introduce the world of reality television to some of its brightest stars — including Juan Pablo, Nick Viall, and of course, Rachel Lindsay. And the list will give every new fan of the franchise the perfect overview of their journeys, so that connections between current helmers and former ones can be made seamlessly.

Starting from the very beginning with Bachelor Season 1 star Alex Michel, up until Bachelorette Season 14's Becca Kufrin, below are the 15 most entertaining seasons that you have to see to believe.

1 ‘Bachelor’ Season 1 featuring Alex Michel Andrew Kent/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Hailing from Charlottesville, Virginia, this business executive turned television personality helped to kick off the franchise fans know and love today. Without spoiling too much, Alex's runner-up and fan-favorite Trista Rehn ended up helming her own spinoff — The Bachelorette.

2 ‘Bachelor’ Season 11 featuring Brad Womack Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images This entrepreneur pretty much changed the whole Bachelor Nation makeup with his rejection of both of his final two women — one of them being Bachelorette Season 4 helmer DeAnna Pappas.

DeAnna's heartbreaking rejection totally worked in his favor, because the Washington state native ended up meeting and marrying his current wife on his Bachelor season. But of course, the journey to get to his happily ever after wasn't as seamless as it sounds, and as a result, the account executive wears the title of one of the most controversial Bachelor's the franchise has ever had.

No, your eyes are not decieving you. The Bachelor alum was brought back for another season to try his hand at love again. His second go-round panned out a bit differently than before — with Brad making Emily Maynard as his final pick, only for the two to breakup shortly thereafter.

Emily's breakup with Brad ended up working in her favor, because the North Carolina native got a chance to hand out her batch of roses to 20-plus male suitors. Emily's season was filmed in her hometown of Charlotte, and it marked the first time the world met Bachelor Season 22 helmer Arie Luyendyk Jr.

The Venezuelan soccer star was introduced to Bachelor Nation while competing for the heart of Bachelorette Season 9's Desiree Hartsock. And though eliminated in the middle of the season, he garnered enough of a fan following to be considered for helming his every own Bachelor Season. Between Juan Pablo's "ees okay" and fallouts with Bachelor in Paradise's star Clare Crawley and Bachelorette Season 10 helmer Andi Dorfman, the swooner totally had one of the most entertaining seasons to-date.

Just as Juan Pablo's season, the Fulton County attorney's season also helped to introduce the world to some pretty popular Bachelor Nation characters — including that of Bachelor in Paradise's Josh Murray and Bachelor Season 19 and 21 helmers Chris Soules and Nick Viall, respectively. Post her Bachelor Nation stint, Andi went on to publish a couple of tell-all books about her experience, and needless to say, the personality definitely exposed some things that fans didn't see coming.

After making it through hometowns, Andi eliminated Chris, only later for the fan favorite and Iowa native to get his own chance at handing out roses.

Kaitlyn placed third during Chris Soules' helmed Bachelor Season 19, and went on to call the shots for her own Bachelorette season shortly after. And yes, Nick Viall totally makes an appearance (or a few) within this season, too.

Not only did Ben get a chance to lead his own Bachelor season, but the Indiana native also recieved a spinoff with his season's winner once leaving the mansion.

After leaving Bachelor Season 20 as the runner-up, JoJo healed her heartbreak and went on to find her Mr. Right in a batch of 20 plus suitors.

Bachelor Nation clearly wasn't tired of seeing Nick Viall grace their television screens, because the Wisconsin native starred in his own Bachelor season — introducing the world to the first black Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay.