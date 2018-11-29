When you're just not sure who to trust for recommendations on the best horror TV shows to watch, it's time to go to Rotten Tomatoes. It's there you'll find the freshest of the fresh, but you'll have to do some searching. Luckily, this handy dandy list of horror shows with a 90% rating or more on Rotten Tomatoes will point you in the right direction without you having to do so much clicking. This, of course, leaves more time for scaring.

This list of the scariest TV shows includes all different kinds of scares for all different kinds of horror fans. There's haunted houses for those who can't get enough of ghosts hiding wherever they please. There's supernatural thrillers that will have you checking under your bed. There's certainly more zombies than anyone can count, both dangerous and rehabilitated ones. And there's also a few dangerous moms that will make you want to call yours immediately to thank them for not being cuckoo bananas.

Whatever your TV poison, though, this list might have it — quite literally, since one of these shows definitely includes a poisoning. Zombies, teenage witches, and BOB, oh my — it's time to start what might be the spookiest of TV marathons. And if it's not, well, you know who to blame.

1 'Sharp Objects' (92%) Giphy Thanks to this HBO seried based on Gillian Flynn's novel of the same name, might make you too scared to ever take your medicine again. Especially, if it's being adminstered by Patricia Clarkson.

2 'Bates Motel' (93%) Giphy What this A&E prequel series shows is that even as a kid, Norman Bates was pretty creepy. But his mom Norma might be the real psycho here.

3 'The Haunting Of Hill House' (91%) Giphy With its hidden ghosts and its creepy Red Room, watching this Netflix sleeper hit that deals with grief will probably make it much harder for you to fall asleep from now on. But, don't let that stop you from watching it again and again to see if Oliver Jackson-Cohen's theory about the ending is actually true.

4 'Stranger Things' (95%) Giphy Sure, the Demogorgon is scary, but have you seen Eleven when she gets angry?

4 'Twin Peaks' (91%) Giphy This one might hurt your head a little, but your brain is bound to comprehend just how scary BOB is.

5 'The Terror' (93%) Series Trailer MP on YouTube After the Royal Navy's ship gets trapped in ice on their way to the Northwest Passage, the sailors must try to survive the bitter cold while also trying to avoid some evil menace that seems to want them all dead.

6 'Channel Zero' (93%) SYFY on YouTube This SyFy horror anthology series that brings popular creepypasta stories to life only has six episodes, which means you could marathon through it in just one day. That is, if you don't want to sleep that night and possibly every night after.

7 'The Returned' (97%) Giphy The original French version of this series looks at what happens when deceased love ones come back alive and well as if nothing ever happened. No surprise, it's totally freaky.

8 'The Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina' (90%) Giphy Let's be honest, you're going to want to join this Sabrina the teenage witch's coven. Just watch out for that devilish goat.

9 'Dead Set' (90%) Cringe on YouTube A British horror sitcom that looks at what happens when zombies start terrorizing the cast of Big Brother. It's safe to say you'll wish the undead weren't watching you.

10 'The Staircase' (93%) Netflix on YouTube What's so scary about this Sundance series, which is available on Netflix, is it's based on a true story of Michael Peterson who was found guilty of murdering his wife, Kathleen Peterson. One in which an owl might hold the key to the truth of what happened in that staircase that tragic night.

11 'Penny Dreadful' (91%) Penny Dreadful on YouTube The Showtime series that weaved together the tales of some well-known monsters like Frankenstein and Dracula is bound to give you a nostalgic scare with a brand new twist. Even better, the show is set to return for a new season set in L.A. very soon.

12 'Beyond The Walls' (100%) Shudder on YouTube The 2016 supernatural French thriller focuses on a therapist who inherits a house that includes a door to another dimension that is bound to haunt your dreams.