It’s been over a month since The Haunting of Hill House premiered on Netflix, but fans still can't get enough of the show. While it'll take some time for the streaming site to confirm any details about a potential new season, there are thankfully plenty of shows and movies like The Haunting of Hill House streaming on Netflix for fans who just can't get the the creepy house out of their heads in the meantime. Unfortunately, creator Mike Flanagan revealed in an interview with Entertainment Weekly that he's done with the Crain family's story, but that doesn't mean fans can't find similar themes to keep the scares going in other quality horror shows and movies.

The great thing about Netflix is that it knows its viewers love horror flicks and shows, so their selection will make fans happy (and pleasantly terrified) while they wait for a new season. This includes Hush, Flanagan's film pre-Hill House starring Kate Siegel, who played fan-favorite Theo on the show. Plus, there's no shortage of shows and films revolving around haunted houses, including Netflix originals I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives in the House and May The Devil Take You.

Basically, Netflix knows that anything about families being haunted by their own homes will definitely entertain viewers. So if you miss following the Crain family as they deal with emotional turmoil caused by Hill House, you’re going to enjoy these 13 films and shows that delve into similar spooky stories.

1 'Hush' Movieclips Indie on YouTube Hush is a must-see for any Haunting of Hill House fan, especially those who love Theo. This time, Kate Siegel plays a deaf heroine who has to fend for herself when a masked killer enters her home.

2 'Santa Clarita Diet' Netflix on YouTube Love complex family dynamics and supernatural elements? Santa Clarita Diet might be your speed, though it's far campier and more humorous than Hill House. In the Netflix original, Drew Barrymore plays a suburban mom who turns into a zombie, completely shifting her picture-perfect family dynamic.

3 'Black Mirror' Netflix on YouTube The tech-thriller anthology doesn't show the supernatural in the traditional sense, but it has plenty of intense, scary episodes that'll keep you entertained — and make it difficult to fall asleep at night.

4 'The Mist' JoBlo TV Show Trailers on YouTube If you enjoyed the intensity of Hill House, you'll be into the this short-lived tv show, based on the Stephen King novel of the same name, about a town threatened by a killing mist.

5 'I Am The Pretty Thing That Lives In The House' Netflix on YouTube I Am The Pretty Thing... is the perfect haunted house flick that'll scare you as much as Hill House. Lily, a young nurse, is hired to take care of Helen Bloom, a best-selling author of ghost stories. But Lily soon realizes that Helen's stories are rooted in a terrifying reality.

6 'May The Devil Take You' Interprete-me on YouTube Need another flick about a terrifying home? May The Devil Take You should immediately be added to your Netflix list. Protagonist Alfie's father calls her to his deathbed and reveals that she's the inheritor of his home. But what he fails to tell her is that the home holds some dark secrets.

7 'The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Netflix on YouTube Love the supernatural? It's time to watch this new, far darker version of Sabrina Spellman's story.

8 'The Shining' Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube It's always a great time to watch the original flick about families being haunted by a murderous parent.

9 'The Haunting of Molly Hartley' watchmoviepreviews on YouTube If you love campy horror flicks about ominous family secrets coming to light, you'll enjoy this one.

10 'The House Next Door' Viacom18 Motion Pictures on YouTube Netflix has plenty of great international horror flicks, too, and this is one of them. In this Indian horror movie, a young couple deals with a a mysterious family that moves in next door, bringing terrifying consequences with them.

11 Before I Wake Netflix on YouTube Haunting of Hill House creator Flanagan is a master at creating scary stories involving children. In this one, Jacob Tremblay plays a boy whose dreams and nightmares become a reality.

12 'Wynonna Earp' SYFY on YouTube If you loved Flanagan's badass female protagonists, you'll love this show's heroine, who fights supernatural beings.