Dressing up in a Halloween costume can be really exciting. It's the one day of the year when you're encouraged to go all out and act like someone — or something — you're not. It's fun to think of something clever, interesting, culturally relevant, and cool that has the potential to go viral online, or just the ability to score you a few high-fives while you're out. The one downside to Halloween costumes? They can be elaborate and uncomfortable, which isn't exactly ideal in any situation, especially during a night you might be in a crowded area. The solution is to wear a costume that is both fantastic and comfortable, which can be hard to find. The good news is that there are actually a bunch of Halloween costume ideas that you can literally just wear pajamas for (along with a few other easy accessories).

It might sound too good to be true, but seriously: there are some costumes where all you need is a pair of pajamas that you (hopefully) already own, and then one or two add-ons. You'll be much more comfortable than many people, and you'll also get a ton of compliments. Plus, if you already own these items, then you'll save money on buying anything. Some require a little bit of creativity, while others couldn't be more simple. It can be really fun to go all out on Halloween, and do something super extravagant, but sometimes you need a break! Below are a few Halloween costumes that will allow you to wear pajamas while being social. Who can argue with that?!

2 The Lost Boys From Peter Pan Giphy Amazon Amazon SAZAC Animal Adult Onesie Costume, $64.10, Amazon Touch of Nature Turkey Feather, $4.31, Amazon Dressing as one of the Lost Boys from Peter Pan couldn't be easier — or more comfortable. You just need an animal onesie (any will do, although a raccoon is pretty authentic!), and maybe a large turkey feather to glue onto the hood. That's it! It also makes a great group costume idea.

7 Rizzo From 'Grease' Giphy Amazon Amazon Amazon Ekouaer Pajama Set, $24.99, Amazon Women's Blonde Wig, $17.99, Amazon King Estate Pinot Grigio, $9.58, Amazon A lot of people like to dress as the Pink Ladies from Grease, or Sandy, but what about Rizzo during the slumber party? It's an iconic scene that deserves some Halloween love. If you have purple pajamas, or just a purple oversized shirt, then go for it! Add a blonde wig if needed, and an empty bottle of wine.

8 Beanie Baby Giphy Target Women's Giraffe Union Suit, $27.99, Target Another super simple Halloween costume that involves only an animal onesie is to dress like a Beanie Baby. You can pick any animal you want, and then make it look more real by creating a big TY sign with cardboard or paper to hang around your neck. This is another great group costume idea.

11 Bananas In Pajamas Giphy Macy's Amazon Alfani Satin Notch Collar Pajamas, $51.99, Macy's Rasta Impasta Banana Costume, $33.41, Amazon This one will probably require you to buy a banana costume (unless, for some reason, you have one laying around), but you can just wear it under a pair of striped pajamas.

13 Cinderella Giphy Land's End Amazon Women's Long Sleeve Nightgown, $49.95, Land's End Down-Alternative Pillows, $14.99, Amazon Go for a different version of Cinderella than is usually seen: the pajama one. Wear a long blue nightgown, carry around a pillow, and put your hair in braided pigtails.