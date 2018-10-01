Consider this scenario: You've spent hours, days, weeks, and probably months invested in some TV show. You've laughed, you've cried, you've over-analyzed episodes, but alas — all good things must come to an end. Some good things come to an end in a really bad way, though, like these six TV finale twists that fans are still mad over.

So, before we go any further, please be aware — although it may seem obvious — that this whole thing is going to contain some seriously major spoilers. OK, you've officially been warned. Now, there are a lot of reasons why fans might think their favorite show's series finale was bad: it was too predictable, or it left too many important questions unanswered, or it ended in a way that wasn't true to the characters or the show itself, or it was cliched, or it really and truly made absolutely no sense at all. To be fair, though, coming up with a creative way to end a beloved series can't be easy. There are so many ways for a finale to go so very wrong in the eyes of the fans, as evidenced above — writing one kind of seems like a lose-lose situation no matter how you slice it.

It's not that these six finale twists were just like, "meh," though. These twists were straight-up groan-worthy. They were frustrating AF. Revisiting some of these end-of-show moments might make you angry all over again, but that's just the risk you take when you're committed to T.V. Maybe just take a nice little walk around the block after you're done?

1 'Seinfeld' Giphy It was a show about nothing, and in the end, that's what the characters from Seinfeld were left with. Jerry (Jerry Seinfeld), Elaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), George (Jason Alexander), and Kramer (Michael Richards) closed out the show from a jail cell, after failing to help a victim of a car-jacking. The group had long-wronged more than a few folks throughout the years, and each and every one of them came to testify at their trial. Some fans thought it made sense — the return of fan-favorite characters, and the gang getting what they deserved — but others were like, "seriously?" The show's creator, Larry David, has always stood by the ending he wrote, but even some of its stars have wavered in their opinions. One crucial question remains unanswered, though: What's the deal with frustratinh finales?

6 'Weeds' Giphy In the penultimate episode of Weeds — a show that primarily revolved around Nancy Botwin (Mary-Louise Parker), a widowed, weed-slinging mom — Nancy and Andy (Justin Kirk), her late husband's brother, finally hooked up. After eight seasons of will-they-or-won't-they sexual tension, it was definitely a relief. Alas, they weren't destined to be together forever, though, as fans learned in the finale. So, wait — what was the point of them having sex so late in the game, then? Watching Andy walk away from Nancy in the end was definitely bittersweet, but it was probably the right call for his character, in particular. Shane's storyline, on the other hand, was a total bummer. Turns out he's still hot-headed, he still drinks too much, and — after enduring a childhood clouded by a supremely dysfunctional family — he didn't even end up with a cut of the big-money Botwin business. Basically, Shane deserved better. Things panned out decently well for everyone else — Nancy included. Well, kind of. Sure, she struck it rich and never got busted, but she's pretty much alone in the end. To that end, she sort of got what she deserved — seeing as how she was responsible for a bunch of people's deaths, neglected her family, and was a generally terrible person — but ... not really.