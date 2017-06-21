If you're looking for ways to celebrate Pride, but can't make it to a parade this year, don't fret. There are plenty of opportunities to get in on the festivities, and feel a part of the community — from home.

Showing pride in who you are and what you stand for is unequivocally important. And that's why, every June, we celebrate the pride each member of the LGBTQ community deserves to have. Pride was created in New York in 1970, a year after the Stonewall riots. Originally, it formed as a way to take a stand against the oppression of LGBTQ individuals and highlight their need for protection.

In the 50 years since, Pride marches have become incredibly popular throughout the country in cities ranging from Boston to Chicago to Los Angeles to Detroit. The New York City Pride Parade — one of the largest events — was cancelled this year, due to COVID. But that shouldn't stop you from gathering, even if it's virtually, to show your support.

We are one world, and we all deserve the same rights. Whether you identify as LGBTQ or not, it's crucial to show up for Pride and stand up for each other. So, even though your local parade is likely cancelled this year, there are still plenty of ways to get involved, and have a great time. Read on for ways to celebrate Pride if you can't make it to the parade.

2. Donate To Non-Profit Organizations Have some extra money you'd like to put toward supporting the LGBTQ community, but don't know where to donate it? Search for one of the many organizations out there looking to better the lives of LGBTQ individuals. Some great ones to consider include Live Out Loud, a nonprofit that inspires, nurtures, and empowers LGBTQ youth to build a successful future by connecting them with positive role models and great experiences in the LGBTQ community. There's the Marsha P. Johnson Institute (MPJI), named for a Black trans woman who was a key figure in the Stonewall uprising. MPJI defends the human rights of Black transgender people. You can give to The Center for Black Equity, an organization focused on the education, engagement, and empowerment of the Black LGBTQ community. And another great space is the Human Rights Campaign, which works to defend the rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer people. But those are just a few of the many charities you can donate to during Pride month, and beyond.

5. Get Together With Friends Virtually If you can't make it to a parade, or are choosing to stay home for health reasons, consider hosting your own Pride event virtually. Get your friends together via Zoom, watch your favorite LGBTQ movie, or just hang out. It won't necessarily be the same as marching down the street while waving a giant rainbow flag, but it will still be fun to get together and celebrate.