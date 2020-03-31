Production on The Bachelorette may be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, but that can't stop and won't stop Chris Harrison from continuing his match-making duties. Harrison is still rooting for Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron, his girlfriend revealed in a joint People interview. Zima, an Entertainment Tonight correspondent, revealed that the two of them were definitely shipping the former Bachelorette couple while discussing the duo's epic social distancing "Quarantine Crew" in Florida.

"If any of these people can find love, if any of them find a great stable relationship that makes each other happy, then God bless them," Harrison said of and and all potential pairings between former Bachelor franchise contestants. This definitely applies to Hannah and Tyler, and even includes Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan — who were spotted being flirty at the Chicago Riverwalk and seemingly ignoring orders of social distancing. (Asked about the duo's hangout, Harrison cautioned that everyone should be taking the recommendations on how to stop the spread of COVID-19 seriously.) He then pointed to Bachelors Jason Mesnick and Arie Luyendyk Jr., who ended up married to their runner-ups. "They found love in such an unconventional way, and all the twists and turns, there's no one way. There's no magic pill. So however these people find it, good on them and I wish them the best."

Zima, who hosts the ET's Bachelor recap show Roses and Rosé was even more enthusiastic with her relationship endorsement. "We both love Hannah and Tyler. We think they're both great," Zima said. "If they can come together and support each other at a time when the whole world needs to come together and support each other, we couldn't stan and ship that any harder."

Although Hannah chose to get engaged to Jed Wyatt on The Bachelorette, she had asked Tyler out on a date during After the Final Rose following her breakup from Jed. But their post-Bachelorette relationship didn't really go anywhere, with Tyler reportedly connected to Gigi Hadid and Kylie Jenner's friend Stassie Karanikolaou. However, after visiting Tyler in Florida following the death of his mom, Hannah returned to his home state where they have been spending a lot of quality time together, staying put and isolated with friends. They're using the COVID-19 crisis to produce playful TikTok videos that wink at their former nationally-televised romance.

Tyler has played coy about any romance rumors as the two continue to blow up TikTok, but Harrison said he's already prepared to officiate the wedding. "I love them both and I want them to find love, and if it turns out it's the two of them, that's amazing," Harrison told Access Hollywood in a previous interview. "If they get married, hey, I'll either be standing between them [officiating] or I'll be right there in the front row."

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC or NHS 111 in the UK for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Bustle’s coverage of coronavirus here, and UK-specific updates on coronavirus here.