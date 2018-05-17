Ever since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced their engagement in November 2017, Meghan Markle's family has been commenting on the royal wedding. There have been many remarks coming from her side of the family, including both happy and not-so-nice statements. As much as this should be a positive time for the future member of the British royal family, especially with the wedding so close, it's been partially tarnished by some of her relatives.

Specifically, Markle's half-sister, Samantha Grant, has been doing a lot of talking these days. She's even writing a tell-all book about what it was like growing up with the former Suits star. Her book was previously titled The Diary of Princess Pushy's Sister, but as she told the Mirror at the end of March, it is now called A Tale of Two Sisters.

Not only did she tell the tabloid the original book's title "backfired" on her, but also, "I wanted an appropriate title, not one that aroused curiosity but that was confusing." She continued, "[With] the previous title that was my point — that you can’t judge a book by its cover title. I wanted the public to look beyond that, just like I want the public to look beyond social labels because they are injurious. But the opposite occurred and it backfired on me." Grant also added, "Whether near or far, sisters are still sisters."

That's only a small portion of what Grant has said regarding Markle, so here are even more comments from her and other family members, including Markle's parents, Thomas Markle, Sr. and Doria Ragland.

1 Her Parents Are Happy After their daughter's engagement to Harry was announced, Kensington Palace released a joint statement from Markle's parents. "We are incredibly happy for Meghan and Harry," it began. "Our daughter has always been a kind and loving person. To see her union with Harry, who shares the same qualities, is a source of great joy for us as parents. We wish them a lifetime of happiness and are very excited for their future together."

2 Her Dad Is Overjoyed WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Even though there has been a lot of drama, Markle's dad seems very happy for both his daughter and Harry. In January, The Sun obtained a video featuring Thomas Sr., who lives in Rosarito, Mexico, saying, "I think it’s wonderful, I’m very delighted. I think they’re [a] very good match, I’m very happy for them, Meghan and Harry. I love my daughter very much — Harry’s a gentleman." In December 2017, the Mirror spoke with Thomas Sr. in Mexico, where he said about the engagement, "I’m very pleased. I’m delighted." He kept it brief and added, "I’m sorry. You know I can’t talk." He also told the Mirror he'd "love to" be at Windsor Castle on the big day.

3 Her Dad Won't Be At The Wedding Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images On May 4, it was announced by the royal family's press secretary that Thomas Sr. would walk Markle down the aisle. However, things became very complicated when it was revealed May 14 by the Daily Mail not only did Thomas Sr. stage "paparazzi" photos, but Grant admitted to it on Twitter — and she even took the blame. Soon after, Thomas Sr. reportedly told TMZ he wasn't going to the royal wedding, nor would he walk his daughter down the aisle. Then, on May 15, Thomas Sr. spoke with TMZ again and said he changed his mind. "I hate the idea of missing one of the greatest moments in history and walking my daughter down the aisle," he told TMZ. "Of course I'd walk her down the aisle. This is a historic moment. I'd like to be a part of history." However, Thomas Sr. spoke with TMZ again and said he wouldn't be attending the wedding due to having heart surgery on May 16. On May 17, Kensington Palace released a statement on Markle's behalf stating her dad would not be present. "Sadly, my father will not be attending our wedding," the statement began. "I have always cared for my father and hope he can be given the space he needs to focus on his health. I would like to thank everyone who has offered generous messages of support. Please know how much Harry and I look forward to sharing our special day with you on Saturday."

4 Her Sister Wanted Her Dad Present WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images On May 15, Grant spoke to ITV's Good Morning Britain about whether or not her father would attend the royal wedding. At the time, she gave a brief response and said, "I hope so."

5 Her Mom Will Be There Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In November 2017, the Daily Mail briefly spoke with Ragland about Markle's engagement. She simply she said she was "very happy" about the news. Ragland is also part of the royal wedding. As revealed by the royal family's press secretary on May 4, "On the morning of the wedding, Ms. Ragland will travel with Ms. Markle by car to Windsor Castle." This will surely be a special moment for mother and daughter. "Ms. Markle is delighted to have her parents by her side on this important and happy occasion," the statement also said.

6 Her Brother Didn't Want His Kids Invited Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Markle's half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr., hasn't minced words about the royal wedding. In February, he told the Mirror Markle shouldn't invite his sons, Thomas and Tyler Dooley, to the wedding. "They should not be getting any invite to the wedding," he said. "Tracy [Dooley, his ex-wife] and me stopped living as man and wife three months into the marriage because the relationship was such a disaster," he told the outlet. "She never wanted the Markle name when we were married and now suddenly she acts like she’s still part of the family." He continued, "I don’t want [Tracy] to have anything to do with us and the boys shouldn’t go along with it. They shouldn’t be at the wedding either." He also added, "It’s got to stop. The boys were babies when they met Meghan last and Tracy has never even met Meghan, ever."

7 Her Brother Was Upset About The Invitations Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Markle's brother might've thought his sons shouldn't be invited to the wedding, but he clearly didn't think he'd be excluded. He said he did not receive a wedding invitation and he wasn't happy about it. Thomas Jr. spoke with the Mirror in April and said, "I’m not bitter, just baffled. It’s hurtful given how close we once were." He didn't stop there and said, "I’m confused and a little distraught because here is a person knowing the position she’s in and knowing the scrutiny she’s under and yet she has forgotten her flesh and blood."

8 He Even Reportedly Wrote Harry A Letter Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images On May 2, In Touch released a reported letter from Markle's brother to Harry. The letter urges Harry to call off the wedding. "As more time passes to your royal wedding, it became very clear that this is the biggest mistake in royal wedding history," Thomas Jr. reportedly wrote. "Meghan Markle is obviously not the right woman for you." The letter also mentions how Markle reportedly didn't invite her own family to the wedding and rather chose to invite "complete strangers". Thomas Jr. reportedly wrote, "You and the royal family should put an end to this fake fairytale wedding before it’s too late."

9 Her Sister Was Excited — At First Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images After Harry and Markle's engagement was revealed in November 2017, Grant, of course, gave a statement. She told Us Weekly, "It was really exciting for me, I am so happy for her. It was kind of funny, it was like my boyfriend showed it to me and I was on the phone with my father and I got to let him know too. We didn’t know it was going to come out this soon, so it was nice to wake up to."

10 Even More Excitement From Samantha Good Morning Britain on YouTube While chatting with Good Morning Britain on Nov. 28 about her sister's engagement news, Grant said, "It’s lovely, but I have to say I think what’s more important to our family, and certainly to her, is that you find the person that’s the best fit for you, that you love, that really makes you happy." She continued, "I don’t think it’s so much who he is in terms of royalty as who he is as a man. I can see she’s just bubbling. It’s so charming and so warm. When I watch her with him it’s very real and normal. We only get that once in a lifetime if we’re lucky. It’s not about royalty so much as it is about love and that’s wonderful for them."

11 Samantha Wanted To Be Invited Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Like Markle's brother, Grant also wanted to be invited. According to Cosmopolitan, she tweeted on April 11, "The Markle family is looking forward to our wedding invites. No one has one yet. Still waiting. I hope London is wheelchair friendly. Excited!"

12 Samantha Is Not Happy About The Invites Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Then, Grant reportedly expressed anger over she and her family reportedly not being invited. According to The Sun, she also tweeted on April 11, "Out of respect and humanitarianism, the #Markles should be invited if 2000 complete strangers are." Per Cosmo, the rest of this tweet read: "Our uncle who got her the internship, brother, me, best friend of 30 years Nikki Priddy, nephews. Fact." Cosmo reported Grant also tweeted on April 12: "We are getting s [sic] Markle Royal Coat of arms but not invited to the wedding? And it's not only Meg who is 15th cousin to Harry. My brother and I also are. I was the first born Markle to my father. Exclude the markle's from this wedding would be highly inappropriate".

13 Meghan Needs To Do The "Morally Right" Thing WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images If that isn't enough, Grant spoke further about invitations to the Mirror on April 12, where she said, "Closeness has nothing to do with it, it is incumbent upon her to do the morally right thing and invite family and demonstrate she has a ­humanitarian heart. It is proper etiquette and tradition to invite family and bad to invite absolute strangers. It is in poor taste when family are excluded."

14 Her Nephew Seems Cool About It In March, Tracey Dooley (Markle's brother's ex-wife) and her son with Markle's brother, Tyler, chatted with Good Morning Britain about the royal wedding. "We've been here from the beginning, her whole life, just always rooting her on and supporting her," Tyler said. Tracey also added, "I don't think we are going to get the invitations–and that's fine. We're okay with that. We're still supporting her on. We're so proud of her."