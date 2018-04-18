Sometimes it doesn't matter if it's the start of the day or the end of the week (or even just Hump Day), work can leave you feeling stressed and insecure AF. Perhaps your boss gave you some critical feedback on a recent project, or a coworker threw some unnecessary shade in your direction. Whatever the cause, learning how to feel more confident at work will not only light up your career path, but power up your self-esteem too.

Luckily, there's one thing that you can do to feel more confident, and it's based on your zodiac sign! While your astrology birth chart can tell you a lot about how best you function, knowing which of the three zodiac qualities your sign is connected to offers another way to break it all down.

Mutable signs (Sagittarius, Pisces, Virgo, Gemini) are going to need a lot of action for them to ~flow~ well. Meanwhile, fixed signs (Leo, Aquarius, Scorpio, Taurus) tend to like some structure in their life, whether it's emotional, logical or sensory. Cardinal signs (Libra, Capricorn, Cancer, Aries) ultimately want to feel like they have space.

With these three temperaments in mind, you can discover any traits you need to work on and furnish your internal and external environment with the appropriate mantras to help you kick ass at work.

Read on to find out more about how to feel more confident at work, based on your sign:

Aries Giphy Your sense of internal motivation is quite strong, so remember that you chose this job for a reason. Remind yourself how personally passionate you are about your project, and reconnect to the purpose with which you began it, whether it's to help people, learn more about a corporate environment, or save up enough money to chase a bigger dream. Do that, and you'll naturally find yourself one of the hardest workers in the room, with feelings of inspiration not far behind.

Taurus Giphy Create a comfortable environment by organizing things the way you want them. You can handle a lot of challenges, but physical or emotional discomfort is not your bag. As a Taurus, you know what you like, so make sure you always have enough of your needs met (energy bar? Water bottle nearby? Diary for jotting down stray thoughts?) and those 9-to-5 days will start rolling on by.

Gemini Giphy Being able to voice your opinion matters a lot to you, Gemini. Your symbol is the twins, so you are always thinking, thinking, thinking with the brain power of two! If you can find a way to lead team meetings on the employee level, you will definitely feel happier at work. You like frequent communication in the workplace, and you should honor that instinct. After all, repressing your great intellect won't do anyone any favors. Especially you!

Cancer Giphy As an emotional intuitive Cancer, you always want to make sure your team is unified so you can meet your greater purpose. You love feeling like ~we're all in this together~ and you care about developing a sense of community. If you can take charge of organizing team bonding in off-hours, or be the cheerleader for the team throughout the week, you'll feel a lot more like yourself. And that will translate positively into your own performance.

Leo Giphy Getting paid fairly and being fully appreciated at work matters to you. You hate asking for validation, but sometimes it's hard for you to gauge what you're doing well and what you're not. Finding some way to give yourself that appreciation is important, whether it's writing things down that made you proud or asking your boss for some constructive feedback. You're not necessarily fishing for compliments, you just want to make sure you're definitely contributing to a greater purpose, or else you will skedaddle pretty fast.

Virgo Giphy Having a schedule or routine matters a lot to you. You'll be best off writing to-do lists, gauging what's coming ahead, marking your calendar, and nerding out about color-coordinating your planner. Virgos are always on the hunt for perfection and love getting stuck into the details, so lean into your best impulses.

Libra Giphy Having a good rapport with your boss — the one that controls how your job lives or dies — matters to you. You want a good one-to-one relationship with the person who you spend the most time thinking about how to please (sorry, partner!). So if you can slowly build a bond, a la Liz Lemon and Jack Donaghy, you will feel like you can ~flow~ through your assignments a lot better.

Scorpio Giphy Scorpios don't want to be bored, so make sure you always feel like you're learning and growing. If your job feels stagnant, you're going to be getting up in the morning gritting your teeth, and that's not a place anyone wants to be in. Assess how fulfilled you feel everyday, but remember that your job might be taking you somewhere you can feel fulfilled later. As long as you understand how your current position factors in with your longer term goals, you'll continue to shine at work.

Sagittarius Giphy Freedom to set your own schedule will make you feel more confident. Very few people can tame you, Sag, and definitely not capitalism! You might not love the 9-to-5, but feel you have no other option. Your best method is to find flexibility within the company you're currently with. The little joys, like spacing out your lunch or knowing when to steal a small break, can really help your headspace so you're extra motivated when you're hard at work.

Capricorn Giphy Knowing your goals is very important to a Capricorn. You love counting milestones, and each time you check off a "to-do" item you get a surge of confidence. Even doing that on a day-to-day basis can be highly energizing, so make sure you're keeping track of your mindset and adapting your actions accordingly.

Aquarius Giphy Aquarius, you're popular AF and need office friends. Whether it's to help you take a breather in the break room, giggle about celeb gossip, or gripe about injustices (like who stole your lunch, again?) to a sympathetic ear, these relationships will ultimately help you get through the day. You're irresistibly sociable, and everyone else is going to catch on eventually and join in. And as a fixed air sign, it's good for you to feel like you have some social structure.