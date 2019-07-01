Everyone loves a soothing trip to the most luxurious spa in town, but those can get expensive. Luckily, pampering yourself doesn't have to be a once-in-awhile treat — or even necessarily involve leaving the comfort of your home. Believe it or not, you can turn your own bathroom into a spa with just a handful of products.

Transforming your bathroom into a spa isn’t as difficult (or as expensive) as you might think. Acquiring a few affordable items can help you relax and unwind right in the comfort of your own home. It's going to feel so amazing that you'll truly think you're at the spa, or at least the next best place.

When you really break it down, what are some of the things you love most about the spa? It might be the calming lighting, the soothing music that's piped into the rooms, or simply leaving your phone in the locker room so you can unplug and focus only on what's in front of you.

If you could use a little R&R and TLC (couldn't we all?), then you're going to want some of these 11 items, all available on Amazon, to turn your master bathroom into the home spa of your dreams.