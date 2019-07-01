Bustle

How To Turn Your Bathroom Into A Spa With These 11 Products

By Megan Grant
Olesia Bekh/Shutterstock

Everyone loves a soothing trip to the most luxurious spa in town, but those can get expensive. Luckily, pampering yourself doesn't have to be a once-in-awhile treat — or even necessarily involve leaving the comfort of your home. Believe it or not, you can turn your own bathroom into a spa with just a handful of products.

Transforming your bathroom into a spa isn’t as difficult (or as expensive) as you might think. Acquiring a few affordable items can help you relax and unwind right in the comfort of your own home. It's going to feel so amazing that you'll truly think you're at the spa, or at least the next best place.

When you really break it down, what are some of the things you love most about the spa? It might be the calming lighting, the soothing music that's piped into the rooms, or simply leaving your phone in the locker room so you can unplug and focus only on what's in front of you.

If you could use a little R&R and TLC (couldn't we all?), then you're going to want some of these 11 items, all available on Amazon, to turn your master bathroom into the home spa of your dreams.

1. Dual Jet Bath Spa

Conair Dual Jet Bath Spa
$44.95
|
Amazon
Installing a jet bath spa can turn your tub into a Jacuzzi, complete with rejuvenating bubbles and jets to soothe your aching muscles after a busy day at work. Designed to fit standard tubs, this item adjusts well to any water level and is *so* easy to use – just attach it to your tub, slide the switch, and enjoy!

2. Towel Warmer

WarmlyYours 10-Bar Infinity Towel Warmer
$289.04
|
Amazon
You know those warm towels they provide at the spa? You can have them anytime you want with this towel warmer. Aside from its large capacity, it's also programmable, so you can conveniently set it to warm your towels at any time. Quick to clean and hassle-free to maintain, this item is an excellent thing to have for your home spa.

3. Shower Speaker

SoundBot SB510 HD Water Resistant Bluetooth 3.0 Shower Speaker
$14.99
|
Amazon
Your spa experience isn’t complete without relaxing spa music. This is where a waterproof speaker comes in handy. You can use it to play nature sounds for a touch of zen or play your favorite songs while you’re taking a shower.

4. Aromatherapy Oil Diffuser

URPOWER Essential Oil Diffuser
$18.99
|
Amazon
Improve your home spa experience with this classy essential oil diffuser. Featuring an elegant design and top-of-the-line functionalities, this piece is a spa essential you’ll love.

5. Smart Lamp

Philips Hue Bloom Dimmable LED Smart Table Lamp
$50.99
|
Amazon
Adding a few lights can help enhance your home spa experience. One great way to achieve this is through the Philips Hue Bloom Dimmable LED Smart Table Lamp. For more convenient control, you can sync it with your Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, or Google Assistant. Neat!

6. Bamboo Bathtub Caddy Tray

Royal Craft Wood Luxury Bamboo Bathtub Caddy Tray
$41.97
|
Amazon
This bamboo bathtub caddy trade is another excellent addition to your home spa. Designed to hold your book as you read (or your tablet or phone as you watch a movie) while keeping your other bathing essentials easily accessible, this item offers both style and convenience. Don't forget your vino!

7. Bath Pillow

Bath Pillow By Soothing Company
$26.99
|
Amazon
This pillow will be the perfect companion whenever you’re having a relaxing bubble bath.

8. Drain Cover

SlipX Solutions Bottomless Bath Overflow Drain Cover
$7.99
|
Amazon
Is your bath water deep enough? No. Use a drain cover so that you can really sink in and relax. It's equipped with suction cups to securely seal around the overflow drain. For added convenience, it’s also dishwasher-safe for hassle-free cleanup.

9. Portable Cup Holder

SipCaddy Bath & Shower Portable Cupholder
$13.95
|
Amazon
Fancy a glass of wine while relaxing in the tub? This portable cupholder caddy is for you. Designed to hold wine glasses, cans, Solo cups, plastic bottles, and more, this product is definitely a must-have. Built with a high-quality suction cup which can hold up to seven pounds of weight when applied to any nonporous surface, this item is a great addition to your bathroom.

10. Color Changing Underwater Light

GlowTub Underwater Remote Controlled LED Color Changing Light
$11.99
|
Amazon
It doesn't get any cooler than this. Enhance the aesthetic appeal of your bathtub by filling it with color using this underwater light. It has 10 super bright LED lights and is built with remote control for easy changing of colors.

11. Full-Body Bath Cushion

ComfySure Bath Cushion for Tub
$42.49
|
Amazon
Make your bath time more comfortable with this full-body cushion. With thick, padded layers and breathable 3D air mesh technology, this is a must-have. Don't you deserve a little pampering? Of course.

Feeling relaxed shouldn't be reserved only for the spa. These products can help you feel that way whenever — and however often — you want.