If a date is already going well, often all it takes is one more gesture to win someone over. This might be the thing that makes you realize you're a great match. But when it comes to zodiac signs, it could also be what proves you have the same values, and that might just mean you'd make a strong couple.

Each zodiac sign has a few things they're looking for in a partner. They might be on the lookout for someone who shares their core values, or a partner who complements their lifestyle. "With the sun representing our soul, we can look to our sun sign to see what kind of purpose we're striving for in this lifetime," Molly Cardinal, a professional astrologer, tells Bustle. "We're going to be naturally drawn to people that activate that sun energy, and we're going to want to pursue them."

So while neither of you will want to be disingenuous just to win each over on a first date, you can talk about important topics and set out to have certain experiences, in an effort to see if these energies and interests match up. Read on below for the one gesture each zodiac sign will value most, and how you might be able to incorporate it into a date.

1. Aries (March 21 - April 19): Doing Something Exciting Tina Gong/Bustle Whether it's running down the street in search of a fun, new restaurant, or having an exciting conversation, the best way to impress an Aries is by being a bit unpredictable. "Someone who will just say what they think (as long as you're not just being rude for the sake of it) has a chance for another date," Cardinal says. And that's because, by their very nature, this sign likes to move fast and take risks. Aries is looking for a partner who can keep up, so they'll have their eye out for someone who's down to try new things and live an interesting life.

2. Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Being Romantic Whether it's holding hands, or sitting close in a dimly lit bar, Taurus will likely be into gestures that are a little more sultry. "Taurus is the most physically oriented and sensual of the signs," Cardinal says, so if the vibe is right they can really appreciate a bit of romance. It's also possible to pique their interest with good food and wine. Since they're all about indulgent experiences, a Taurus will probably want a second date if they can tell you're into these things, too.

3. Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Listening To Them While everyone values being listened to, a Gemini will really appreciate someone who's genuinely trying to hear what they're saying, and contribute to a good conversation. As Cardinal says, a Gemini will also fall for someone who values their quick wit — and is a bit witty themselves. This sign is very conversational, and often hilarious. They'll be able to see through someone who's just pretending to laugh at their jokes. But if you two make a genuine connection, and are into each other's sense of humor, there's a good chance you'll be hanging out again soon.

4. Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Validating Their Emotions Tina Gong/Bustle As a very emotional sign, Cancer not only enjoys connecting with others on a deep level, but they tend to have a lot of emotions themselves. So if you can tap into that, the relationship will likely head in a positive direction. "A Cancer would love to feel emotionally validated," Cardinal says. "As a sign who feels things strongly, they'll appreciate their date empathizing with their feelings or even offering a 'yeah, me too.'" For Cancer, it's all about listening to each other, and finding ways to connect.

5. Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22): Planning A Creative Date Since Leo is a creative sign, any "artsy" gesture is likely to win them over, Cardinal says, which is why you may want to incorporate this side of yourself into the date night. See if they'd be down for a painting or pottery class. Or if you don't feel like getting your hands dirty, find time to stroll around an art museum. Leo will appreciate a partner who either helps nurture their creative side, or shows an interest in joining them in it.

6. Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22): Helping Them With A Task "As a sign that's used to always doing things for others, a simple offer of service would go a long way," Cardinal says. If you're on a first date and they're talking about moving, for example, casually offering to help them at some point down the road can go a long way. "Ask them if you can help with a specific thing that needs doing, and even if they say 'no thanks,' they'll appreciate you for [asking]," Cardinal says. For Virgo, the simple gesture of offering your time and energy can be quite meaningful, as it shows them you'll be a team.

7. Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22): Offering A Compliment Tina Gong/Bustle For Libra, offering a genuine compliment might just win you a second date, Cardinal says, if things are already going well. As a sign that often struggles with feelings of insecurity, a compliment can seal the deal as it shows you're noticing — and appreciating — their good qualities. They don't need to be complimented, but they really do enjoy the feeling.

8. Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21): Sharing An Intimate Story "Scorpio likes to poke around under the hood, so share with them an intimate story or fact about yourself, and they'll be intrigued and appreciate the vulnerability," Cardinal says. This sign is all about trust and loyalty, which is why they might feel more connected once private stories are being revealed. They're also deeply emotional, and will want to connect in a way that goes beyond surface-level conversation. By being willing to open up, you two will more than likely have a second date.

9. Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21): Being Spontaneous Sagittarius folks are notorious for wanting to have a good time, Cardinal says, and doing things spur of the moment. So if you can do something fun and unexpected on your date, they'll likely fall head over heels. Think about meeting up with no solid plans, and simply seeing where the day takes you. Or, talk about future plans, including where you'd like to travel, or what your ideal vacation might be like. Sagittarius will appreciate the sense of adventure, and your willingness to enjoy life.

10. Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19): Talking About Work & Projects Tina Gong/Bustle Capricorn is highly dedicated to their work, whether it's their professional position, or even the volunteering they do on the weekend, Cardinal says. And they love it when their partner takes notice. "Ask them questions about how they got to where they are, what's important to them about their work, and tell them how impressive they are," she says. Share what you do as well, and that can lead to a great connection.

11. Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18): Having An Interesting Conversation "Aquarius is a sign who doesn't have time for fluffy pleasantries," Cardinal says. So if you find the conversation drifting towards the weather, make a concerted effort to turn things around by adding a bit of substance. "Engage them in a real, hearty talk about something — psychological theory, current events, etc.," she says. "They'll appreciate the intellectual connection and might just want to keep up the stimulating conversation." You can also ask them about their values, what they want for the future, or even what they're reading. Anything that'll tap into their brain, and lead to a meatier conversation, will keep them intrigued.