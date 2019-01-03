It's time for the biggest holiday of the year — not Christmas, not New Year's, not even Arbor Day. It's almost time for Dating Sunday. What is Dating Sunday? The first Sunday of the New Year just happens to be the busiest online dating day of the year. This year, that date is January 6, 2019. It's when people take to their phones, committed to meeting someone, and they start swiping. In 2018, Hinge reported that usage shot up by 22.5 percent on Dating Sunday. And they're not alone. Across dating apps, there's a big surge in use as people decide to make their goals in reality.

People take New Year as an opportunity to accomplish the goals they may have set, and they're more open to trying something new, Tinder told Bustle. Together, this leads them right to online dating. In fact, one Dating Sunday led to 44 million Tinder matches being made in a single day. So, if you're looking for love — or just some fun — it may be the right day to get swiping.

Want to make sure you're ready for Dating Sunday? Here's what to keep in mind.

1 Fill Out Your Bio Hannah Burton/Bustle A lot of people neglect their dating bio, but it can incredibly useful when it comes to finding a match. A Tinder spokesperson told Bustle that leaving your bio blank is a wasted opportunity, because it's a great chance to let people get to know you. A few quirky facts about you, a funny joke, and adding some questions to your profile are all great conversation starters.

2 Up Your Photo Game Andrew Zaeh for Bustle If you've had the same old profile photos up for ages, it may be time to mix them up. "I've learned a lot over the past few years about what makes a great dating profile photo,” Saskia Nelson is a professional photographer and the founder of the dating photography business Hey Saturday, tells Bustle. “A good place to start is to look at your current photos and ask yourself if your dating photos look good. Help tell your story? Make you stand out from the crowd?” You want you personality to shine through, but there are also some practical considerations. It's best to pick clear, happy photos — smiling photos lead to 14 percent more right-swipes than non-smiling photos, and you want to get rid of sunglasses, scarves, or anything that makes it more difficult to see your face. Also, most people wear neutrals — like black — so don't be afraid to put on some bright colors if you want to stand out from the crowd.