In case you were wondering what the youths are digging these days, the answer is simple: Riverdale. The cast of Riverdale won basically all the awards at the 2018 Teen Choice Awards on August 12, and fans of the CW show are living for every single win. OK, so they didn't win all the awards, but it's safe to say that they're definitely dominating.

Even if you were glued to your screen for the entirety of the TCAs, though, it's safe to assume that you probably weren't aware exactly how much the cast was dominating off-air. The first *televised* Riverdale win was for "Choice Drama TV Show," and if you were surprised by how not surprised the cast looked while accepting their surfboard, well — guess what? They'd already collectively won a ton of awards at that point. Awards that fans didn't even get to see them win!

It's kind of a bummer they didn't show the beginning of Riverdale's winning streak, because it would have been pretty cool to be able to witness their early reactions. You know like, before all that walking to and from the stage over and over and over again started to get exhausting.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Among those missed wins were: Cole Sprouse (who plays Bughead Jones) for Choice TV Drama Actor, Lili Reinhart (Betty Cooper) for Choice TV Drama Actress, Madelaine Petsch (Cheryl Blossom) for Choice Hissy Fit, Vanessa Morgan (Toni Topaz) for Choice Scene Stealer, and Mark Consuelos (Hiram Lodge) for Choice TV Villain. Phew. See? Exhausting.

Oh, and there's one win, in particular, that fans would have gone wild to see play out in real life: Choice TV Ship ("Ship" as in "Relationship," for the non-youths out there).

More to come ...