After you've properly stuffed yourself silly on the Thursday of Thanksgiving, it's time to get out there the next day and officially start the holiday shopping for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. And now, the internet makes holiday shopping even easier. Because, seriously, who wants to fight those crowds on Friday?

But while some may race to get the biggest and cheapest TV on Black Friday and do the same via the Internet on Cyber Monday, for others, their priorities may be elsewhere and that elsewhere could be sex toys. Because, honestly, the gift of orgasms, whether for yourself, your partner, or all the other people in your life, is probably one of the best gifts that can be given. Sex toys will also never evoke that look of "what were you thinking?" when being unwrapped, unlike another pair of socks or a boring gift card.

This year so many brands and online sex toy retailers are joining in on the Black Friday and Cyber Monday fun. From buy one get one, to as much as 50% off, there are a bunch deals for all your sex toy needs. Here are 30 brands and sites that want to make your holiday season, well, pretty damn orgasmic.

1. b-Vibe Cinco Anal Beads $160 $120 | b-Vibe See on b-Vibe b-Vibe, the place to get all your anal pleasure needs, will be having a Cyber Weekend promotion November 29 to December 2. During these days you'll get 25% off orders over $150, 30% off orders over $200, and 35% off orders over $300. No matter if you're new to anal play or so seasoned in it that it's your standard go-to, b-Vibe has everything you need.

2. Ohnut Ohnut $65 $55 | Ohnut See on Ohnut According to Emily Sauer, Ohnut's CEO and founder, "75% of women will have painful sex in their lifetime," and sadly, many of those women don't speak up about it — that's why Ohnut was created. Whether used on a penis or dildo, Ohnut makes penetration enjoyable by limiting just how deep that penetration is. For those who need to put a limit on penetration and love a deal, from November 27 to December 2, Ohnut will be offering $10 off, free shipping in the US, and a free pin, while supplies last.

3. Lovehoney Lovehoney Mega Mighty 3 Extra Inches Clear Penis Extender $34.99 $24.79 | Lovehoney See on Lovehoney From lingerie, to toys, to lubes, to penis extenders, Lovehoney is literally one-stop shopping when it comes to your sex-related needs all year — not just during the holiday season. But because we all deserve a deal, Lovehoney will be offering up to 40% off quite a selection of goodies. Discounted lingerie, sex toys, and lube makes for one hell of a great sexy weekend.

4. LELO LELO SONA Cruise $179 $99 | LELO See on Lelo It doesn't matter if you have a penis or a vulva, LELO has something for you — and you're about to get those somethings for way less than usual. From November 28 through December 4, LELO will be offering 25% to 50% off on LELO favorite toys like SONA Cruise, SORAYA, ORA 2, TOR 2, HUGO, and more. As for what the "more" will be, you'll have to hop on over to LELO on November 28 and see.

5. We-Vibe We-Vibe Sync $199 $159.20 | We-Vibe See on We-Vibe When it comes to couples sex toys, especially those that can be used via an app making long distance relationships far more easier (and exciting) than they used to be, we can thank We-Vibe. Although their toys, like Sync, can be used when you and your partner are physically together, the fact that they can be used when you're apart, like a world apart, is truly a game changer. From November 28 to December 6, We-Vibe will be offering 20% off all products — no promo code necessary!

6. Le Wand Le Wand Feel My Power Special Edition $170 $127.50 | Le Wand See on Le Wand First Alicia Sinclair, founder and CEO of COTR,inc gave us b-Vibe. Then, because she takes pleasure that seriously, she gave us Le Wand and all was right with the world. In honor of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Le Wand is offering 25% off orders $150+, 30% off orders $200+, and 35% off orders $300+. These discounts will be available from Black Friday (November 29) to Cyber Monday. The only exception being that no coupon codes are applicable to this offer.

7. CalExotics In Touch Passion Trio $149.99 $74.99 | Calexotics See on CalExotics If you've never checked out CalExotics, then there's no time like Black Friday weekend to do so, because they don't have "exotics" in their name without a very good reason. From November 29 to December 3, CalExotics is offering 50% off their entire collection — clearance items excluded. In order to score that 50% off, just use promo code BLESSINGS at checkout and watch those prices drop by half.

8. Dame Products Dame Products Fin $75 $60 | Dame Products See on Dame Product Founded by Alex Fine and Janet Lieberman, Dame Products made a name for themselves from the get-go. Not just because they were the first sex toy company allowed on Kickstarter, but because these two made toys specifically to close the pleasure gap, even before we were talking about it as much as we should. Starting midnight on Black Friday, through the end of Cyber Monday, Dame is offering 20% off site-wide. You don't need a code to get the discount; it automatically applies at checkout.

9. Emojibator The Eggplant Emojibator $29 | Emojibator See on Emojibator If you prefer your sex toys to be on the cheeky side, then Emojibator was made for you. Why? Because they've taken emojis and made them into vibrators. This is fantastic for anyone who didn't know they even needed an eggplant emoji vibrator in their life. All Black Friday Weekend, meaning Friday through Monday, Emojibator will be serving up a few different deals. For starters, if you buy any two Emojibators, you'll get a third one for free. If you buy a Chickie Emojibator, you'll get free lube of your choice. If you buy any fruit Emojibator, you'll get a free travel case. And, in case that were enough to wet your appetite, they're offering free shipping on all orders over $35. No code necessary.

10. Miss Grass Miss Grass Sex Kit $180 | Miss Grass See on Miss Grass When it comes to gift-giving, there's nothing better than a kit that has it all. Basically, all your work is done with one quick purchase, and that's exactly what Miss Grass is offering Black Friday through Cyber Monday. Although each kit already provides a cost savings of 10% to 15%, during Black Friday weekend, you can get an additional 20% off those kits. This discount will be available online as well as at their the Miss Grass Holiday House pop up in NYC at 213 Bowery in Soho.

11. Unbound Palma Vibrator Ring $128 | Unbound See on Unbound When it came to new sex toy launches this year, Unbound killed it. Because who out there doesn't need a ring that doubles as a vibrator in their life? With a huge selection of toys to fit everyone's desires, Unbound is offering 20% to 30% off everything — and you don't even need a code. The big sale starts the Sunday before Thanksgiving, November 24 at 5 p.m. EST and ends Tuesday, December 3. Also, if you head over to the site on Monday, December 2, you can see the biggest sales of the week, so you might want to mark your calendar now.

12. Foria Awaken Arousal Oil $48 $33.60 | Foria See on Foria Foria has really made a name for itself in the last few years when it comes to CBD products, especially with their Awaken CBD Arousal Oil. I can say, based on personal experience, it really does enhance sensation during intercourse and makes my vulva relax, washing away any tension. From 12 a.m. EST Friday, November 29 to 12 a.m. EST Saturday, November 30, Foria will be offering 30% off site-wide. So, if you've yet to incorporate CBD into your sex life, or you life in general, this is a great chance to do so.

13. Tango Presence Tango Kit $94.95 $80.70 | Tango See on Tango More kits! Not only do Tango's kits offer pleasure, on the physical front, but they're designed to get communication going between partners through games with their Sexperiential Learning method. From November 28 to December 2, with the code BUSTLE15, you can get 15% off any of their Kits or soon-to-be-released Kit Bundles, as well as a free "Let's Cyber!" gift bundle with every purchase. The gift bundle includes game and guides on how to "Cybersext," so you can finally perfect that sexting of yours. After all, sexting has been found to be good for relationships.

14. Doc Johnson iVibe™ Select - iRoll $162.45 $129.96 | Doc Johnson See on Doc Jonhnson Doc Johnson is home to a large collection of everything, no matter your kink or pleasure. Since that's the case, the fact that they're offering 30% off their entire site (excluding Foria products) from November 25 to Dec 2 is a big deal. So. Many. Options. No need for code to get your discount, as the discount will be automatically applied at checkout and everyone will also receive a Free BUZZ Liquid Vibrator sample pouch with every purchase they make.

14. Lovability Lovability Ultimate Power Pack $34 $25.50 | Lovability See on Lovability When Lovability first launched a few years ago, they had one thing in mind: to destigmatize the carrying of condoms — especially for women. Since then, the company has branched out from just making condoms to making kits and apparel too. So whether it's a bunch of condoms or their Bangover Kit, from November 29 to December 3, you can get 25% off everything at Lovability. Just make sure to use the code POWERBABE at check out.

15. Womanizer Liberty 5th Anniversary Edition $99 $79.20 | Womanizer See on Womanizer It should be noted that Womanizer very, very rarely has sales or discounts, because the brand, with its Pleasure Air technology, literally sells itself. But Womanizer has a lot to celebrate this year with the Liberty 5th Anniversary Edition (above) and their Premium is now being released in two new colors. For some of us, colors are everything when it comes to our sex toys. From November 28 to December 6, you can get 20% off every Womanizer product. I repeat: every Womanizer product. All you need is the code BLACK20.

16. Pjur pjur Original Personal Lubricant $28.99 $23.19 | pjur See on pjur Because wetter is always better, if you're going to invest in a bunch of sex toys for yourself or anyone else over Black Friday/Cyber Monday weekend, you should probably considering getting some lube as well. From November 28 to December 6, you can get 20% off all pjur's personal lubricants with the code BLACK20.

17. LUVOQA Womanizer Starlet 2 $79 $75.05 | LUVOQA See on LUVOQA If you're looking for one-stop shopping for all your favorite brands, then LUVOQA is where you want to head. From Friday, November 29 at 12:00 a.m. through Thursday, December 5 at 11:59 p.m., you can get discounts on major brands like Womanizer, Dame Products, Le Wand, and so many others. As for how much you'll save, you'll have to pop over to LUVOQA on November 29 to see.

18. Babeland Satisfyer Pro Penguin $59.95 $44.96 | Babeland See on Babeland In honor of the upcoming holiday weekend, Babeland is celebrating Season's Pleasings with 25% off a single item now through Cyber Monday. Babeland also has a gift guide by price if sticking to a budget is how you'll be shopping this year.

19. Elvie Trainer Elvie $199 $139.30 | Elvie See on Elvie And what's the use of all these sex toys if your pelvic floor isn't as strong as it can possibly be? The stronger your pelvic floor, the more likely you are to not just orgasm, but have even more intense orgasms. The Elvie Trainer makes doing your Kegel exercises far more fun with its app. Now through Cyber Monday, you can get 30% off the Elvie Trainer so you can go into the New Year with a pelvic floor that's stronger than ever before.

20. Pink Cherry Fetish Fantasy Bedroom Bondage Kit $49.99 $37.49 | Pink Cherry See on Pink Cherry Now through 11:50 p.m. EST on December 1, Pink Cherry's entire website will be on sale. All toys will be 40% off when you use the promo code BLACK40 at checkout. And because there's literally no such thing as too much of a good thing, luxury products like Womanizer, We-Vibe, and pjur which usually aren't included in holiday sales, will be 20% off starting November 28 at 6 p.m. until December 6 at 11 p.m. Pink Cherry has a massive collection to choose from including loads of toys for people with penises, lingerie, and an entire section of bondage goodies for those who are looking to get their BDSM on this holiday season. Talk about hitting the jackpot.

21. Good Vibrations Red Hot Fury $55.99 $41.99 | Good Vibrations See on Good Vibrations Because Good Vibrations wants you to give the gift of pleasure this holiday, the site is offering 25% off a single item. The sale is already in motion and will continue until Cyber Monday with a collection of toys and kits from which to choose. Some exclusions may apply.

22. Jimmyjane FOCUS Sonic Vibrator $129 $109.65 | Jimmyjane See on Jimmyjane When it comes to creative sex toys. Jimmyjane always hits the spot. They also rarely have sales on those creative sex toys so November is your chance to stock up. All month long Jimmyjane is offering 15% off everything site wide with the promo code THANKS-15. Just type in the code at checkout and the discount is yours.

23. Ella Paradise Better Love Ella's Lil Vibe $64 $49.99 | Ella Paradise See on Ella Paradise Similar to Jimmyjane, Ella Paradise is offering savings all month long. With the promo code FALL25 you can get up to 25% off their huge collection of toys, lubes, and sexual health products.

24. Eden Fantasys Ulticlimax with clit ticklers $160 $24 | EdenFantasys See on Edenfantasys EdenFantasys has a plethora of, well, everything and they're offering up to 85% off that everything now through Cyber Monday. In addition to the discount, every order over $29 will get you three free glass dildos. Glass dildos are great for those who like to experiment with temperature in bed, because they hold heat and cold far longer than silicone.

25. Adam & Eve Adam & Eve The Complete Lovers Kit $44.95 $39.95 | Adam & Eve See on Adam & Eve As far as Adam & Eve is concerned, Black Friday is already here. Now through Cyber Monday, you can get up to 80% off pretty much everything on the site. You can also get free shipping when you use the code 59SHIP and all purchases over $17 will score you a free gift.

26. TENGA Iroha Minamo $120 | Tenga See on Tenga When it comes to deals over at TENGA, free is the name of the game. Black Friday through December 2 11:59 pm PST, buy three of any Premium CUPs and get one Vacuum Controller free. Buy any Iroha product and get one Iroha stick free. And, last but certainly not least, buy one TENGA SVR and get one TENGA Egg and one Iroha stick free. Side note: the freebies will not show up in your order at checkout, but they will be in your package.

27. Tango Butt Plug $30 $25.50 | Tango See on Tango Not to be confused with the other Tango on the list, this Tango is all about butt stuff. The relatively new company has jumped on the bandwagon of giving the taboo around anal play the boot. On Black Friday, everything on the site will be 15% off and if one butt plug isn't enough, then you can get two plugs and a tote back for only $50.

28. Tracy's Dog Clitoral Sucking Vibrator, G Spot Clit Dildo Vibrators Waterproof $46.99 $37.59 | Amazon See on Amazon For people with a clitoris who love to double their fun with both clitoral and G-spot stimulation at once, then Tracy's Dog is a perfect option. While there's no guarantee that this toy will bring on the elusive clitoral and vaginal orgasm at the same time, it will definitely up your chances. From Black Friday to Cyber Monday, you can get up to 20% off Tracy's Dog products. All you need is the promo code 20TRACYYOU and you're one step closer to doubling your orgasmic fun.

29. LustCinema LustCinema $34.95 $17.47 | LustCinema See on LustCinema If you prefer your porn ethical, then feminist pornographer Erika Lust is the artist you need to know. The best way to do that is to take advantage of their Black Friday deal in which you'll get 50% off a monthly subscription. It's huge savings for a lot of tantalizing joy.